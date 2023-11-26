USI Enhances VoIP Communication Testing Capabilities in Response to Surging Market Trend for VoIP Systems

SHANGHAI, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — USI, Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (SSE 601231), a global leader in electronic design and manufacturing, is proud to announce its investment in the ACQUA (Advanced Communication Quality Analysis) system, bolstering its VoIP communication testing capabilities and emphasizing its audio and acoustic design expertise. This move is a response to the soaring market trend of using VoIP systems.

As communication technologies continue to evolve at an unprecedented pace, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) systems have gained immense popularity and become an integral part of businesses across various industries. The adoption of VoIP systems offers several advantages, including cost savings, flexibility, scalability, and advanced features, making them a compelling choice for modern enterprises.

USI recognizes the growing demand for VoIP systems, delivering high-quality VoIP communication that meets the needs of businesses. The company’s investment in the ACQUA system is a testament to its commitment to innovation and a strategic response to the burgeoning trend of VoIP system adoption in the market.

VoIP systems offer several key advantages, making them a growing market trend, including:

Cost Efficiency: VoIP systems significantly reduce communication costs by leveraging internet connections for voice calls, making them an attractive choice for cost-conscious businesses.

Scalability: VoIP systems can quickly expand as a business grows, making them ideal for companies of all sizes.

Remote Work Capabilities: The rise of remote work has increased the demand for VoIP systems, enabling employees to stay connected from anywhere with an internet connection.

Enhanced Features: VoIP systems offer a wide range of advanced features, such as call forwarding, voicemail-to-email, and video conferencing, providing businesses with a competitive edge.

Future-Proofing: As traditional landline systems phase out, VoIP systems have become the go-to choice for businesses seeking future-proof communication solutions.

Leo Tai, Director of the Research and Development Center at USI, said, ” Testing VoIP systems encompasses a comprehensive assessment of user equipment, including Handset, Headset, and Hands-Free, alongside accessing modes like GSM, WCDMA, CDMA, TD-SCDMA, and VoLTE, ensuring optimal user satisfaction. With mobile terminals supporting expanded bandwidth and significantly improved speech quality, the seamless integration of software and hardware becomes imperative. Our investment in the ACQUA system, coupled with our extensive expertise in audio and acoustic design, positions us to adeptly meet the burgeoning demand for VoIP systems, specifically within industrial hand-held devices. Committed to refining our audio and acoustic design capabilities, we aim to align with the evolving needs of both our customers and the market.”

By investing in the ACQUA system and audio and acoustic design, USI is continually positioned to play a pivotal role in delivering high-quality VoIP communication that caters to the diverse requirements of businesses in an era marked by the widespread adoption of VoIP systems.

About USI (SSE: 601231)

USI, Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., is a global leader in electronic design and manufacturing as well as a leader in the field of SiP (System-in-Package) modules. USI provides D(MS)2 product services: Design, Manufacturing, Miniaturization, Industrial software and hardware Solutions, and material procurement, logistics and maintenance Services. With Asteelflash, USI has 28 sales, production and service locations across four continents of Asia, Europe, Americas and Africa, and offers customer diversified products in the sectors of wireless communication, computer and storage, consumer, industrial, medical and automotive electronics worldwide. USI is a subsidiary of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX). To learn more, please visit www.usiglobal.com and engage with us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/usi-enhances-voip-communication-testing-capabilities-in-response-to-surging-market-trend-for-voip-systems-301996969.html

SOURCE UNIVERSAL SCIENTIFIC INDUSTRIAL (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD

