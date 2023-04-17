Vantage enhances trader experience with PayPal addition

New-added payment option provides investors with more ways to deposit and withdraw funds quickly

SYDNEY, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Multi-asset broker Vantage, an award-winning* international trading platform for Contracts for Difference (CFD) on Forex, Commodities, Indices and Shares, has today announced the addition of PayPal to its payment options.

With over 370 million users worldwide and acceptance in over 200 markets**, PayPal is one of the most popular payment methods for fast and secure online transactions.

The implementation of PayPal builds on Vantage’s ongoing mission to provide customers a seamless and exceptional trading experience. With PayPal, investors can make deposits and withdrawals with ease, speed, and can fund their accounts instantly.

“We are passionate about providing investors with the best possible trading experience and are always looking for ways to improve our services – integrating with PayPal is just one of the ways we’re doing that,” said Jack Kelly, Head of Sales, Vantage.

In addition to PayPal, Vantage’s existing payment methods, such as bank transfers, credit cards, and other e-wallets, provide customers diversity and flexibility when making transactions.

“With the new-added payment option, investors now have greater freedom and flexibility over how they choose to deposit and withdraw funds simply and seamlessly,” Kelly added.

Deposits and withdrawals via PayPal are instant[1] and fee-free[2] , which help our clients keep the focus on what truly matters – staying on top of the market and seizing trading opportunities.

*Recently, Vantage was recognised in a total of 11 industry awards, including ‘Best CFD Broker’, ‘Best-in-Class’, ‘Excellence in Customer Service’, and ‘Best Leading Regulated Forex Broker of the Year’. The awards are testament to Vantage’s efforts in strengthening its platform and enhancing the customer experience.

**PayPal’s statistics can be found here and here.

About Vantage

Vantage Global Prime Pty Ltd (“Vantage”) (ABN 32 157 768 566) (AFSL 428901) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading CFD on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With more than 11 years of market experience, Vantage is now part of the group that has over 1,000 employees across more than 30 global offices.

Vantage is more than a broker; it provides a fast execution trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app[3], and a faster and simpler trading platform that enables clients to seize trading opportunities.

trade smarter @vantage.

https://www.vantagemarkets.com/en-au/

[1] Subject to gateway availability.

[2] International bank wire transfers may incur fees charged by your financial institution. Please check with your bank for more information.

[3] Global Forex Awards 2022 – Retail

Risk Warning: Trading derivatives carries significant risks. It is not suitable for all investors and if you are a professional client, you could lose substantially more than your initial investment. You have no entitlement, right or obligation to the underlying financial assets. Past performance is no indication of future performance and tax laws are subject to change. The information in this article is general in nature and doesn’t take into account your personal objectives, financial circumstances, or needs. You should consider whether you’re part of our target market by reviewing our Target Market Determination (TMD), read our Product Disclosure Statement (PDS), and other legal documents to ensure you fully understand the risks before you make any trading decisions. We encourage you to seek independent advice if necessary.

The use of information in this article are not intended for residents outside Australia or by any person in a country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/vantage-enhances-trader-experience-with-paypal-addition-301798659.html

SOURCE Vantage