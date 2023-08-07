VEGA Idol Asian Tour: Auditions Now Open in Nine Countries

Redefining Talent Shows, Redefining Idols

VEGA Idol, the groundbreaking talent show, is thrilled to announce the official opening of its first season in Asia. With a commitment to showcasing exceptional talent, VEGA Idol offers a platform for aspiring artists to shine and redefine the concept of idols in the region.

Featuring a seasoned panel of professional judges, extensive multi-platform promotion, and comprehensive audio-visual services, VEGA Idol aims to propel new talents and their works towards a wider audience. As of today, talented individuals from Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, and Vietnam are encouraged to apply for auditions through the VEGA Idol website: https://www.vega.fan.

In an astonishing response, the selection process has already attracted over 600 artists within a mere month, while the platform has garnered an impressive fan base of more than 80,000 registered supporters. Following two days of intense competition and a week of dedicated fan voting, 20 exceptional participants have emerged as winners, earning their rightful place in the forthcoming Asian regional selections. Notably, VEGA Idol has forged key partnerships with renowned platforms such as TikTok, Bilibili, and Wetv, ensuring unprecedented exposure and visibility for contestants.

Simultaneously, VEGA has joined forces with Universal Music, a global powerhouse, to produce the debut music work of the idol group. This collaboration will facilitate worldwide promotion on TikTok, propelling the selected talents into the international spotlight and transforming them into global sensations.

Judy Zhu, the visionary founder of VEGA Idol, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “Our ultimate goal is to provide a truly inclusive platform where exceptionally talented young individuals can shine and ascend to idol status. We firmly believe that this project will spearhead the future development of Asian idol culture, setting new benchmarks and inspiring generations to come.”

VEGA Idol has garnered significant investments from prestigious institutions, including Arcane Group, New Wheel Capital, and other notable investors who share the vision of nurturing exceptional talent. Additionally, the company has formed a strategic partnership with Atome, Asia’s largest financial technology platform, further solidifying its position in the industry. The core team comprises professionals hailing from renowned organizations such as TikTok, iQIYI, IBM, and the esteemed director and product operation team from the highly acclaimed Chinese idol show “Youth With You.” Furthermore, VEGA Idol has established strategic alliances with over 20 artist management companies in the Asia-Pacific region, collectively working towards cultivating the next generation of Asian idol groups.

