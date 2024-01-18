Veralto Schedules Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Veralto Corporation (NYSE: VLTO), a global leader in essential water and product quality solutions dedicated to Safeguarding the World’s Most Vital Resources™, announced that it will webcast its quarterly earnings conference call for the fourth quarter 2023 on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. During the call, the company will discuss its financial performance for Q4 and full year 2023, as well as its 2024 financial expectations.

A registration link to the webcast and a link to the accompanying slide presentation will be available on the “Investors” section of Veralto’s website, www.veralto.com, under the subheading “Events & Presentations”. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will remain available until the next quarterly earnings call.

You can access the conference call by dialing 1-800-579-2543 within the U.S., or +1 785-424-1789 outside the U.S. a few minutes before 8:30 a.m. ET and notifying the operator that you are dialing in for Veralto’s earnings conference call (Conference ID: VLTO4Q23). A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call until February 21, 2024. You can access the replay dial-in information on the “Investors” section of Veralto’s website under the subheading “Events & Presentations”.

Veralto’s earnings news release, webcast slides and other related materials will be posted to the “Investors” section of Veralto’s website under the subheading “Quarterly Earnings” after market close on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

About Veralto

With annual sales of nearly $5 billion, Veralto is a global leader in essential technology solutions with a proven track record of solving some of the most complex challenges we face as a society. Our industry-leading companies with globally recognized brands are building on a long-established legacy of innovation and customer trust to create a safer, cleaner, more vibrant future. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, our global team of 16,000 associates is committed to making an enduring positive impact on our world and united by a powerful purpose: Safeguarding the World’s Most Vital Resources™.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veralto-schedules-fourth-quarter-2023-earnings-call-302038026.html

SOURCE Veralto

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

