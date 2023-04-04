Veteran Media and Trade Show Investors Launch Military Consumer Event

MCON is the Largest Annual Event Celebrating Military Culture, Service and Sacrifice

LAS VEGAS, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — MCON was created by veterans to bring the military community together. It’s the only annual event celebrating what service members love and miss about military culture. The organization’s mission is to create community, facilitate connection and improve the wellbeing for those who served and their families. Taking place November 10-12th, 2023, the inaugural edition will be hosted in Las Vegas over Veterans Day weekend.

MCON is a unique experience beyond any ordinary military event created for service members. The event is designed to be a journey of exploration, tech enabled connection, opportunities to discover new resources all wrapped up in a festival environment. Most importantly it’s a gathering for friends old and new, where the connections made last a lifetime.

The weekend will include iconic pavilions featuring activations around musicians, comedians, outdoor & adventure, mental health & wellness, culinary and learning experiences inviting attendees to step out of their comfort zone. An award program will celebrate the best in military culture, entertainment and media. Leading influencers, celebrities and leaders from the community will be part of the lineup. There will be a vendor and exhibit area with over 50 brand partners. Everything at MCON is created to push the boundaries of what you think you know about those who served.

MCON’s co-founders, Waco Hoover and Todd Brockman founded XLIVE and The Institute for Health Technology Transformation which were sold to Informa and Vendome Group, respectively. Their other media and event investments have been sold to Emerald and Endeavor Business Media. Mr. Hoover is a former Marine, is very active supporting military ventures, non-profits and causes related to mental health and suicide prevention. Mr. Brockman comes from a family that has served in the military and is passionate about supporting those who served.

Mr. Hoover said, “MCON is a groundbreaking event designed to bring together the men and women who wore the uniform and volunteered to make the ultimate sacrifice for their country. We’ve curated a highly interactive experience that will offer an incredible festival environment but also enable attendees to walk away having learned something new about resources available”.

The launch of MCON comes at a pivotal time for the U.S. military community that faces challenges with mental health, suicide rates, family balance and transition to post-service. U.S. service members and their families deal with significant hardships balancing life around deployment, change of duty station and other issues most Americans aren’t aware of. MCON is working with the leading brands and veteran service organizations serving the military. Event partners will have an innovative and new way to connect with the individuals they are supporting through their respective missions before, during and after the event.

MAD Event Management, helmed by Martha Donato, will be MCON’s production partner for the event. Ms. Donato is a SISO board member, operates several successful trade shows and Long Beach Comic-con.

“When Waco and Todd approached me about their vision for MCON, there was an instant connection – a consumer event with a mission to support those who serve appeals to me on several levels. I’m excited to be a part of the project and infuse some of my comic con experience into it.” said Martha Donato, Founder and President, MAD Event Management.

ABOUT MCON

MCON was created by veterans to bring the military community together for an epic celebration. It’s the only annual event celebrating what we love and miss about military culture. MCON is an organization that values service, purpose and sacrifice. The mission is to create community, facilitate connection and improve the wellbeing for those who served and their families. For media queries, contact Martha Donato at mdonato@mcon.live

www.mcon.live

