Vial Announces October Session of "First in Human: The Panel Series" Featuring Esteemed Panelists Jen Watts, Dr. Raj Agrawal, and Bruno Gagnon

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Vial , a global tech-powered Contract Research Organization (CRO), has announced the second installment of their new online series titled “First in Human: The Panel Series.” The upcoming October session is set to take place as a live roundtable discussion and is scheduled for Wednesday, October 25, 2023, *at 8:00 AM (PST). This session centers around the topic of “Navigating the Ophthalmology Clinical Operations Landscape: Insights for Advancement.”

Hosted by Bruno Gagnon , Senior Vice President of Global Clinical Operations at Opthea, the 60-minute panel session will feature a lineup of esteemed biotech experts. Each will share their unique insights and experiences in the field of ophthalmology and clinical research.

Confirmed panelists for the October session include:

Jen Watts , VP of Clinical Operations at Early Development

, VP of Clinical Operations at Early Development Dr. Raj Agrawal , VP of Clinical Development and Ophthalmology Lead at Rezolute

, VP of Clinical Development and Ophthalmology Lead at Rezolute Amy Del Medico , VP of Ophthalmology at Vial

This panel of experts collectively brings years of experience and a wealth of knowledge to the table, promising a well-rounded and informative discussion on the strategies, challenges, and best practices involved in navigating the clinical operations landscape of ophthalmology.

“We are thrilled to continue our Panel Series with this exciting October session,” said Catie Neel, Director of Events and Public Relations at Vial. “The caliber of our panelists and the depth of insights they will share make this an event not to be missed for professionals in the biotech and clinical research sectors.”

To watch the October session of “First in Human: The Panel Series” and gain access to valuable discussions from industry experts, you can register by visiting this link .

About Vial: Vial is a next-generation CRO powered by technology that promises faster and more efficient trial execution for less cost. The Vial Contract Research Organization (CRO) delivers on the promise of more efficient trials through its innovative technology platform that powers trials end-to-end from site startup to database lock. Vial’s technology platform combines modern, intuitive eSource , EDC , and ePRO into one connected system, streamlining site processes and enabling considerable efficiencies. Vial operates across multiple Therapeutic Areas ( Dermatology CRO , Ophthalmology CRO , Oncology CRO , Gastroenterology CRO , Neurology CRO , Cardiology CRO , Medical Device CRO , Rare Disease CRO , and Digital Therapeutics CRO ). Vial is a San Francisco, California-based company with over 100+ employees.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vial-announces-october-session-of-first-in-human-the-panel-series-featuring-esteemed-panelists-jen-watts-dr-raj-agrawal-and-bruno-gagnon-301943750.html

SOURCE Vial

