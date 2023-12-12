Video as a Service Market size to grow by USD 5.33 billion between 2023 – 2028; Growth Driven by the shift toward online learning and remote education – Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Video as a Service Market report has been added to Technavio’s offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the video as a service market between 2023 and 2028 is USD 5.33 billion. The increased adoption of VaaS in virtual education drives market growth. The shift toward online learning and remote education fuels the surge in the adoption of VaaS. This is accelerated by factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Video communication for virtual classrooms, lectures, and interactive learning experiences is leveraged by educational institutions. Through this, there is an ease in the creation of virtual classrooms where educators can conduct live video sessions, engage with students in real time, and deliver lectures. This enhances accessibility and flexibility for both educators and students. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Concerns associated with the security and privacy of VaaS platforms hamper market growth. Concerns about unauthorized access to video meetings and the potential for data breaches are critical. Unauthorized individuals gaining access to confidential meetings can lead to the exposure of sensitive information and thus, ensuring end-to-end encryption and secure transmission of video data is essential. Various concerns arise regarding how user data are collected, stored, and processed. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a Sample PDF Report Now

The video as a service market is segmented by Deployment (Public cloud, Private cloud, and Hybrid cloud), End-user (Large enterprises and SMEs), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The public cloud segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment eliminates the need for organizations to invest heavily in on-premises infrastructure, hardware, and maintenance. It also provides scalability to meet the changing needs of an organization. It also enables users to access video conferencing and collaboration tools from virtually anywhere with an Internet connection. This is particularly beneficial for organizations with distributed teams, remote workers, or international offices.

will be significant during the forecast period. This segment eliminates the need for organizations to invest heavily in on-premises infrastructure, hardware, and maintenance. It also provides scalability to meet the changing needs of an organization. It also enables users to access video conferencing and collaboration tools from virtually anywhere with an Internet connection. This is particularly beneficial for organizations with distributed teams, remote workers, or international offices. North America will contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. View a Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the video as a service market:

Acronis International GmbH, Advanced Control Corp., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cloudastructure Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Insight Enterprises Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., Quantum Corp., RiversideFM Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Signature Video Group, Thinkmojo, Vidico, YUM YUM DIGITAL

Video As A Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.34% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 5.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.94 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

