HANOI, Vietnam, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Viettel Group officially won the auction for the rights to use the radio frequency band 2500-2600 MHz for the next 15 years.

The 2500-2600 MHz frequency band is allocated by the Ministry of Information and Communications for the deployment of mobile information systems according to 5G, 4G standards, and future technologies.

For Viettel, the 2500-2600 MHz band is of special importance as it is an efficient band for the deployment of both 4G and 5G mobile networks, thereby improving the quality of current 4G services and officially offering 5G services. This band also provides an optimal coverage radius 1.3 times greater than the C band (3500 MHz).

Viettel’s success in the auction for the rights to use the radio frequency to deploy the 5G mobile network is a necessary condition for Viettel to keep pace with the global telecommunications technology trends, continue to develop the 4G network, and transition to 5G technology. Moreover, this is a pathway to promote the development of the national digital infrastructure, digital service ecosystem, creating new momentum for economic growth and productivity improvement. Currently, 5G devices researched and produced by Viettel are ready to be deployed on the 2500-2600 MHz band. Viettel plans to launch the national 5G network in the shortest possible time.

Defining the mission of Caring Innovator, Viettel associates business activities with the goal of contributing to the sustainable prosperity of society. In the new stage of development, Viettel’s mission is “Pioneering to create a digital society”, with the goal of applying digital transformation results to make people’s lives better.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/viettel-successfully-bids-for-the-rights-to-use-the-radio-frequency-band-2500-2600-mhz-302086534.html

SOURCE Viettel Group

