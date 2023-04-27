VigiPay Adopts ThetaRay’s AI Solution to Combat Online Fraud – TechEconomy

ThetaRay’s AI solution has been deployed by Nigerian paytech VigiPay to address the dangers of money laundering, sanctions violations, and other financial crimes.

With the SONAR AML solution from ThetaRay, VigiPay will have access to a transaction monitoring and screening platform that can spot subtle signals of sophisticated money laundering activity.

The new technology will make it possible for VigiPay to expand transaction volumes and value services for both local and international payments while maintaining regulatory compliance and customer transaction transparency.

According to VigiPay, ThetaRay is an excellent partner in achieving this fit. Their efficiency is set to achieve a new all-time high with the addition of automated transaction screening and monitoring, allowing VigiPay to better serve its consumers.

VigiPay’s team is committed to helping clients easily access multiple countries and thereby, grow their business and excel in today’s competitive environment.

ThetaRay’s SONAR solution is based on a proprietary form of AI, artificial intelligence intuition, that replaces human bias to find anomalies outside of normal behavior, including completely new typologies.

It enables fintech and banks to implement a risk-based approach to effectively identify truly suspicious activity, including across complex, cross-border transaction paths.







