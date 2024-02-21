Vikram Solar ranked in BNEF's Tier 1 Module Manufacturers List

KOLKATA, India, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Vikram Solar, one of India’s leading module manufacturers, has re-entered in BloombergNEF coveted Tier 1 global module manufacturers list owing to its greater efficiency, bankability and high-quality products.

In 2014, Vikram Solar became India’s only Tier 1 module manufacturer, featured in BNEF’s list. Reclaiming this position in 2024 reaffirms the company’s commitment to product quality, customer focus, and overall reliability.

BloombergNEF is a prominent strategic research provider that focuses on global commodity markets and emerging technologies shaping the shift towards a low-carbon economy. Its ranking of PV module manufacturers is widely regarded as one of the most renowned, bankable, and rigorous systems in the industry. Recognized for its fairness, objectivity, and high credibility, it serves as a trusted reference for international financial institutions and is esteemed globally within the industry.

The BloombergNEF team confirmed that Vikram Solar met the new criteria for qualification as a Tier 1 module manufacturer adequately in 1st quarter 2024. The link to the methodology of qualification is here BNEF.

Speaking on this global recognition, Mr Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), Vikram Solar said, “As a leading solar module manufacturer in India, we recognize our responsibility to accelerate the global solar transition. To this end, we have consistently invested in enhancing our R&D, operational capabilities, manufacturing capacity, and customer-centric approach to ensure consistent performance. Our initial recognition by BNEF as India’s only Tier 1 module manufacturer fuelled our determination to spearhead global solar technology advancement. Vikram Solar’s reaffirmation of its Tier 1 status this year reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering best-in-class, reliable solar solutions.“

About Vikram Solar:

Vikram Solar Limited is one of the leading solar energy solutions provider, specializing in efficient photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing, with an international presence across 32 countries, portfolio of 1.42 GW EPC projects (commissioned + under execution) and 1,899 employees. Headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal, it is one of the largest PV module manufacturer in India with cumulative production capacity of 3.5 GW. Vikram Solar is a ‘Top Performer’ in PVEL’s PV module reliability scorecard and has been included in the Tier 1 solar PV modules manufacturer list of BloombergNEF. Vikram Solar deploys technology to design, install and commission solar projects. The company has a distribution network connecting more than 40 cities, ensuring the availability of solar products and solutions across 600+ locations in India. Website: www.vikramsolar.com

