VIRAL FISSION CONCEPTUALISES COLLEGE MEGA FESTIVAL 'COLLIDE'; AIMS TO BRING AN ELEVATED LIVE EVENT EXPERIENCE FOR GEN Z POST-PANDEMIC

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Asia’s award winning one of the largest Gen Z network, Viral Fission has announced the 1st edition of COLLIDE, touted to be one of the biggest festival for college students India has ever seen. Zeroing down on Mumbai as the destination and epicentre, the event will open participation to and invite Pan-India colleges including Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. It is hoping to see 15K participation from colleges and will have a 4000 – 5000 footfall at the event.

Highlights will be the Mock Stock event, wherein participants’ trading skills will be tested in a risk-free environment and a Crypto Workshop where collegians will get a chance to understand digital currencies, investing and creating portfolios. Esports tournaments to test skills, find new talent and engage the esports and gaming Gen Z community. For the creatives, Spoken Photography and for science fanatics, Perfume Making Workshop to dive into the magic of chemistry and art behind it are some of the highlights of the 2-day festival. The workshops and events include Esports and Sports, Finance, Management, Fine Arts, Performing Arts and Literary Arts. An impressive line-up of music artists in Electronic, RAP and other genres is being planned to amp up the entertainment and create a concert experience.

Creating the biggest live experience focused on Gen Z post-pandemic in India, the makers have elevated the idea of an average festival in every sense. Taking notes from global live acts and redefined festival culture, the network will create a hotspot for networking, business, tech and talent-led innovative events, culture and other immersive experiences. The aim is to reflect the shift in Gen Z demand, drop obsolete acts and create a safe, enjoyable and value-first experience for these festival newbies. Brands and prominent leaders brought on board to mentor, give tips and engage will soon be announced.

Post 2 years of on and off, small-scale live events and living in the virtual event bubble, Gen Z goers missed out on prime years and the most important experience of their lives in festivals, Viral Fission has had a front seat witnessing the concerns and demands from Gen Z on the festival and live experience front. Armed with insights, COLLIDE is being planned with safety measures and adherence to all health and security concerns as Gen Z prepares to step out of the bubble into the real world of massive events.

Commenting on the announcement of COLLIDE, Shreyas Hegde, CO-Founder of Viral Fission said, “Elevating every aspect of Gen Z’s personal and professional paths has been our major focus. We have conceptualized this event to further our stance on being everything youth from online to now offline. COLLIDE will be our biggest offline IP which will give our clients and partner brands a real time flavour and access to our community. While the competition structure will bring out the best talents of the country, the overarching goal is to bring together youth individuals across the country on one platform which Viral Fission as a company consistently thrives to be.”

20K+ strong network, Viral Fission engages and brings value to Gen Z through various IPs and engagements including the multi-city sports event VF TURF, entrepreneur-led and startup idea scouting event, Project Runway, VF Refreshers, Parallel. COLLIDE will be Viral Fission’s biggest live event held for non-network members. The dates for the event have been confirmed for the 7th and 8th of October and will be held at NESCO, Mumbai. Entry will be free and through college id only.

Participants can register via a microsite. Attendees have free access via their respective present college Id.

About Viral Fission:

Viral Fission was founded in November 2019 with a vision to bridge the gap between India’s energetic youth and the brands they love. The core thought is an inspiration drawn by the founders from their own academic experience and learning. The company aims at redefining brand salience metrics with/for the youth. Viral Fission offers a community-based youth network that co-creates unparalleled brand experiences. Viral Fission also bagged two awards recently Mommy and Afaqs marketer excellence awards.

Website: https://www.viralfission.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1877321/Collide_Logo.jpg