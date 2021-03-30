Virtual workshop for adults to promote reading

“A little reading is the therapy a person sometimes needs,” says a popular quote, and bibliophiles will rightly be inferior to it. Reading has many benefits, including reducing stress.

To instill the habit of reading, the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) promotes the habit of reading. Dubai Culture has announced a virtual workshop for adults over the age of 18 with the title “Reading is good for the soul”.

To activate the National Month of Reading, the workshop will be held to inspire community members, especially the younger generation, to use knowledge by motivating them to make reading a daily habit along with the activities of The Reading Box 2021 to practice .

Earlier this year, Dubai Culture launched its 2021 edition of ‘The Reading Box’ in digital form as part of its ongoing interest in implementing National Reading Month.

To lead the workshop, Ibrahim Al Yafi, a consultant and trainer in the field of human resource, organizational and leadership development, will discuss two key issues during the workshop – the negligence of reading by many and the inability of readers to obtain the desired benefit from reading, as well as highlighting methods for overcoming them. The workshop is based on the Dubai Culture’s awareness of the importance of reading as an effective means of self-development, success and progress.

To spread musical awareness and culture among children, Dubai Culture organizes the Dubai Performing Arts Program to discover, support, develop and nurture emerging talent, including citizens and residents. These events contribute to the integration of musical art into the culture of the Emirates and promote a generation interested in creativity and innovation.

