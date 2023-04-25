Vitesco Technologies recognized as an attractive employer by LinkedIn for supporting career growth

Vitesco Technologies ranked 47th among U.S. companies.

Selection criteria include professional development, work-life balance, commitment to diversity and inclusion, and the ability to attract and retain top talent.

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Vitesco Technologies, a leading international developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art powertrain technologies for sustainable mobility, was named by social business network LinkedIn in its 2023 LinkedIn Top Companies rankings which cited the company’s employee focus in the United States as well as globally.

The annual ranking across 36 global markets also recognized Vitesco Technologies for its employee commitments nationally in India (11th) and France (21st). The recognition from each of the three continents on which it operates highlights Vitesco Technologies’ commitment to all its 38,000 employees worldwide.

“We have had the unique opportunity to intentionally establish a culture and supporting policies after emerging as a standalone company serving the evolving auto industry, and we started with the mindset that our people make the difference,” said Sandy Stojkovski, North America CEO for Vitesco Technologies. “The recognition and honor of this award should not just signal what we have done, but what we are committed to doing for our employees in creating an environment that supports our business and the employment opportunities that lead to fulfilling careers.”

Every year, the LinkedIn Top Companies ranking recognizes companies that offer their employees the best career opportunities. Besides professional development, selection criteria for this ranking also include work-life balance, commitment to diversity and inclusion, and the ability to attract and retain top talent.

In the United States, Vitesco Technologies has extended pandemic initiated remote work into a progressive policy extending workday flexibility with hybrid and remote work opportunities. It has supported diversity, equity and inclusion programs offering education and resources empowering employees and building a culture of inclusion by requiring diversity goals for all regional employees. Additionally, the region has also implemented the practice of coaching all employees and their managers through the process of creating and reviewing individual development plans to align career interests and growth opportunities.

“Our continuous goal is to be an employer of choice who enables all our talent to thrive,” Stojkovski said. “As our business continues to excel, we know our ability to execute depends on retaining and attracting the best talent and then using our collective diversity of thought to make a difference.”

Vitesco Technologies employs nearly 2,500 people in the United States and has its regional headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich. Vitesco Technologies in North America employs more than 7,700 people and was responsible for 26 percent of the company’s 2022 reported total global sales of €9.07 billion. Employment information can be found on the internet at www.vitesco.com or https://jobs.vitesco-technologies.com/us/?locale=en_US.

Vitesco Technologies is a leading international developer and manufacturer of cutting-edge drive systems for sustainable mobility. With intelligent system solutions and components for electric, hybrid, and internal combustion drive systems, Vitesco Technologies is making mobility clean, efficient, and affordable. The product portfolio includes electric drives, electronic controls, sensors and actuators, and exhaust gas treatment solutions. In 2022, Vitesco Technologies generated sales of around €9.07 billion and employs a workforce of around 38,000 employees at 50 locations. Vitesco Technologies is headquartered in Regensburg, Germany.

