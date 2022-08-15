Vivid and Advanced Mobile Payment Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership

SAUSALITO, Calif. & TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Vivid, the integrated software and payments leader for the restaurant industry, today announced a strategic partnership with AMP (Advanced Mobile Payment) Inc., a global provider of complete payment solutions and EMV Smart devices. Effective immediately, Vivid and AMP will deliver integrated POS solutions that run Vivid’s cloud-based, processor-agnostic POS software on AMP’s line of Android-based terminals and POS hardware.

Vivid’s scalable, flexible and highly customizable software is designed and built for today’s varied restaurant environments – from QSRs, coffee shops and bars, to FSRs and fine dining establishments – and is optimized for performance on AMP hardware, including the new AMP Bridge. The Bridge is an all-in-one countertop solution built to handle a wide range of tasks, including integration to EMV Level I and Level II payments, inventory and employee management and more, and provides the speed and processing power to work with state-of-the-art software like Vivid POS. Enclosed in a premium Midnight Aluminum casing, and running on a blazing fast Android 11 OS, the Bridge incorporates the key features of a traditional POS register into a compact tablet-based Smart solution that directly supports peripherals like cash drawers and barcode scanners.

“The combination of Vivid’s POS software and AMP hardware presents a compelling value proposition for restaurants of most any size,” commented Derek Henmi, Vivid Co-founder and CEO. “Both AMP and Vivid are challengers in the payments space, and the speed, performance, and features that we are delivering are unmatched in the industry for value and solution completeness. As such, we’re thrilled about this new partnership.”

In addition to the AMP Bridge, Vivid POS software is supported by the complete line of AMP Smart EMV hardware devices, including AMP’s range of Android portable devices, the AMP 6500 unattended terminal, and AMP’s 27-inch Smart self-service kiosk.

“Collaborating with Vivid was an obvious choice, given the breadth and depth of their POS solution,” said Robert Downton, SVP Sales, North America of AMP. “The capabilities of their software platform are a match for retail establishments of any type and size, and by integrating AMP’s complete ecosystem of Smart devices, our combined offering makes sense to customers from a performance, value, and customer experience standpoint.”

For more information on the Vivid-AMP partnership, please see https://hellovivid.com/vividpos/.

The Vivid Platform

Vivid POS is an omni-channel point-of-sale (POS) system, built by restaurateurs, for restaurants. Scalable, flexible, and highly customizable, Vivid integrates a powerful software platform and POS hardware that supports today’s varied restaurant environments – from QSRs, coffee shops and bars, to FSRs and fine dining establishments – empowering small- and mid-size businesses to serve customers exactly, where, when and how they want to buy.

More About AMP

Advanced Mobile Payment (AMP) is the payment technology company that “pays well with others.” A range of form factors – from handheld portable terminals, to modular checkout POS stations, to self-service kiosks – features a sleek design aesthetic while integrating seamlessly with POS software and other third-party solutions to deliver a complete, open, and collaborative ecosystem.

Learn more at http://www.amobilepayment.com

About Vivid

Vivid is the leader in integrated software and payments technology for the restaurant industry and small businesses. The company’s flagship product, Vivid POS, is an iOS- and Android-based omni-channel point-of-sale (POS) system that integrates a powerful software platform and POS hardware to support a range of restaurant environments – from QSRs, coffee shops and bars, to FSRs and fine dining establishments. The scalable, flexible, and highly customizable Vivid solution – built by restaurateurs, for restaurants – empowers small- and mid-size businesses to serve customers exactly, where, when and how they want. Vivid is privately held and headquartered in Sausalito, Calif. For more information, please visit http://www.hellovivid.com or view the company’s profiles on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Media Contact

Derek henmi, Vivid, 1 415-717-2046, [email protected]

Robert Downton, AMP – Advanced Mobile Payment Inc., 905-597-2333, [email protected]

SOURCE Vivid