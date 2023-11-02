Vuzix Announces Partnership with EDAP TMS to Supply Smart Glasses for its Focal One® Robotic High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Platform

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of smart glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced a partnership with EDAP TMS SA (“EDAP”), a global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, whereby Vuzix will supply its M400 smart glasses to be used in conjunction with EDAP’s Focal One Robotic High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Platform for device setup, troubleshooting, and applications use. Use of Vuzix smart glasses helps ensure that hospitals using the system will be able to make full use of it and provide the highest level of patient care. EDAP plans to ship a pair of M400 smart glasses with every HIFU unit they ship.

The Focal One system uses high-performance, high-intensity, focused ultrasound to achieve precision targeting and destruction of a portion of the patient’s prostate while sparing healthy surrounding tissue, thereby reducing side effects. Due to the complexity of the equipment, surgeon-operators need a hands-on demo so they can interact with the system, and ask questions to a skilled operator, usually a surgeon who is trained and has already used the device in the operating room. Without this level of interaction, it is extremely challenging to accurately convey the uses and operation of the system. Additionally, many hospitals that have already purchased the system are as of yet unable to get the full benefit of the system due to lack of training in actual use. Uses Vuzix smart glasses facilitates the hands-free level of remote support necessary to address these issues.

To learn more about the Focal One platform and its use of the Vuzix smart glasses, you can download the case study at https://vuzix-website.s3.amazonaws.com/files/Content/case-studies/Vuzix-UseCase-FocalOne-v4.pdf

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in the global therapeutic ultrasound market. EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various pathologies using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging and treatment modalities in its complete range of Robotic HIFU devices, EDAP TMS introduced the Focal One® in Europe and in the U.S. as an answer to all requirements for ideal prostate tissue ablation. With the addition of the ExactVu™ Micro-Ultrasound device, EDAP TMS is now the only company offering a complete solution from diagnostics to focal treatment of Prostate Cancer. EDAP TMS also produces and distributes other medical equipment including the Sonolith® i-move lithotripter and lasers for the treatment of urinary tract stones using extra-corporeal shockwave lithotripsy (ESWL). For more information on the Company, please visit http://www.edap-tms.com, www.us.hifu-prostate.com and www.focalone.com.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 325 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and augmented reality Video Eyewear field. Moviynt, an SAP Certified ERP SaaS logistics solution provider, is a Vuzix wholly owned subsidiary. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2023 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; Oxford, UK; Munich, Germany; and Kyoto and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, our relationship with EDAP TMS SA and its customers, future business opportunities, the planned practice of bundling an M400 with each HiFi unit shipped, and among other things the Company’s leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as “believes,” “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “should” and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company’s beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations,

Vuzix Corporation

ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vuzix-announces-partnership-with-edap-tms-to-supply-smart-glasses-for-its-focal-one-robotic-high-intensity-focused-ultrasound-platform-301976435.html

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

