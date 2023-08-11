W88 Celebrates Indian Independence Day with Exclusive offers

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — W88 the title sponsor of Burnley F.C., an English football club that plays in the Premier League is an online gaming operator that offers sports betting, casino games, poker and slots in India and other Asian countries, celebrating the spirit of independence together and moving forward towards a brighter future.

As India gears up to celebrate its 76th Independence Day, W88 takes a moment to reflect on the cherished values that make India extraordinary – the values of freedom, trust, and knowledge, and W88 team is ready to invest in every Indian’s freedom – the freedom to learn endlessly, the freedom to earn ultimate, and the freedom of trust. W88 provides a wide range of state-of-the- art products, services, quick and easy secure payouts of winnings and best value for money. Thus, to honor 76 years of India’s Independence, W88 wishes to make this day memorable for all its Indian members with Exclusive offers.

Participating in W88’s “INDEPENDENCE DAY ” promotion is easy. This Campaign is Valid for all Indian members at W88 . In order to qualify, members must have a total combined deposit of at least ₹4,000 and total turnover of at least ₹30,000 in any W88 product during the promotion period. Based on the highest turnover, Top 40 winners will have the opportunity to get luxurious prizes.

Even if a member is not in the top 40, he can still claim ₹400 bonus if he meets the qualifying conditions. Promotion is valid from 10 August 2023 00:00 (GMT +8) to 24 August 2023 23:59 (GMT+8).

Top prizes:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Xiaomi 12 Pro

₹10,000 Cash

About W88

W88 is a top gaming operator in India that offers the best sportsbook, live casinos, poker, and slots in the online world. It also provides the latest sports news and useful tips and tricks to make your betting game a notch up higher. W88 allows their members to place bets in their own language and currency on the net and secure. W88 team strives to give you a wide range of state-of-the-art products, services, quick and easy secure payouts of winnings and best value for member promotions.

Thus, whether you are a new player on Sports betting or you just need to sharpen your Sports betting skills, W88 provide you a non-stop information portal for our members to review match statistics, match reports and historical results; head-to-head match information and even you can follow on your favorite match up to the last final minute. Click here to start your Sports betting experience .

Contact information:

Website: https://m.w88cric.com/?affiliateid=122869

Telegram: https://t.me/W88India

Phone: +639957859378

Whatsapp: https://wa.me/639957859378

Email: infoin@w88.com

