WealthManagement.com Recognizes Client-First Top Firms In Second Annual RIA Edge 100

NEW YORK, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — WealthManagement.com, the leading digital resource for financial advisors and wealth management professionals, today releases the second annual RIA Edge 100 list, meant to spotlight registered investment advisory (RIA) firms that balance exceptional growth with a steadfast focus on delivering an exceptional client experience and running a professionally managed business.

The RIA Edge 100 is compiled by the Wealth Management IQ team and Institutional Shareholder Service’s Discovery Data team. There is no rank order to the firms chosen, and no application process. Instead, the researchers evaluated the ADVs of all SEC-registered investment advisors of RIAs that specialize in financial planning services, predominantly serve high-net-worth clients, and manage a minimum of $500 million in assets as of June 30, 2023. Those firms were then weighed on a number of criteria including AUM growth over one and five-year time periods, the ratio of employees to clients and of advisors to retail clients, the percentage of employers with the CFP certification and the average client account size.

WealthManagement.com’s analysis is meant to deliver a group of leading RIAs that are putting clients first, investing in their talent, and creating a roadmap for lasting success as an inseparable part of their growth strategies.

“After the tremendous response from the RIA community to the inaugural RIA Edge 100 list, we knew this could be an ongoing, annual celebration of the firms that continue to rise to the top when it comes to sustainable and responsible growth,” said David Armstrong, managing director of editorial and content strategies for the Wealth Management Group at Informa. “This list is not a ranking. Nor is it a subjective list based on business relationships, popularity, or personalities. Nor is it a static list as we continue to refine our data analysis. This is our attempt to polish a clear lens to focus on a group of independent firms that are professionally managed and growing faster than most while also keeping up a high level of client service.”

