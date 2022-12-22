WeKonnect – Konnect Insights Excellence Awards & Summit 2022 witnesses over 220 attendees

 Posted in Advertising

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Konnect Insights a leading omni-channel customer experience management platform, recently held the first edition of #WeKonnect – Konnect Insights Excellence Awards & Summit 2022. The event was on 15 December 2022 at the Sofitel Hotel in Mumbai. Over 220 people comprising of marketing and CX leaders from over 80+ brands and 20 agencies.

The event was partnered by Concentrix, Qoruz, Parahit Technologies and Yellow.ai.

The event started with a Keynote by Mr. Sameer Narkar, Founder & CEO of Konnect Insights, where he spoke about how unifying customer experience, in spite of multiple channels, can be made seamless quoting some case-studies. There were also sessions by some of the partners including Concentrix. There were 3 panel discussions during the event that delved into the 4 pillars of unified customer experience management, why care is the new marketing and how data analytics is the backbone of great CX.

The complete list of speakers for all the sessions were as follows:

Mr. Nikhil Verma. VP Marketing Technology, TBWA India 

Mr. Chirag Bhatia Sr. Vice President – Digital, DDB Mudra 

Mr. Prateek Vora  Associate Director – Online Reputation Management, Games 24×7 

Ms. Priyanka Moza Sr. Growth Marketer, GEP Worldwide 

Ms. Kumud Upadhyay Senior Vice President, Motilal Oswal 

Mr. Abhishek Agarwal Marketing Head, Mahindra First Choice

Mr. Krishanth Thangarajah, Senior Director – Head of Partnerships, Yellow.ai

Mr. Sameer Narkar, Founder & CEO, Konnect Insights

Mr. Mrugesh Soni, Yellow.ai

Ms. Rimjhim Ray, VP Marketing, MyOperator

Mr. Santosh Kumar  Director, Product Sales, Qoruz 

Mr. Sekhar Aachath  Director, Global Analytics, Concentrix

Mr. Ajith Anantharaman Director – Information Security & Data Protection, Hansa Cequity

Ms. Kalpana Chauhan Sr. Director – Data & Intelligence, Interactive Avenues

Mr. Rajesh Gupta Senior Manager Customer Service Operations, Zepto

The main focus of the event was the felicitation of brands and agencies for their excellence in various categories. The following brands and agencies won the awards:

Best Use of Social Publishing – Automobiles

MG Motor India

Best Use of Social Publishing – Automobiles (Supporting Agency)

Step1 Advertising

Best Use of Social Publishing – Banking

South Indian Bank

Best Use of Social Publishing – Banking (Supporting Agency)

Concept PR

Best Use of Social Publishing – Healthcare

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Limited

Best Use of Social Publishing – Software

GEP Worldwide

Best Use of Social Analytics – Automobile Accessories

Apollo Tyres Limited

Best Use of Social Analytics – Automobile Accessories (Supporting Agency)

Interactive Avenues

Best Use of Social Analytics – Banking

Fincare Small Finance Bank

Best Use of Social Analytics – Education

Dr. Vishwanath Karad MIT World Peace University (Kothrud, Pune).

Best Use of Social Analytics – Entertainment

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

Best Use of BI Tools and Dashboards – Aviation

GMR Hyderabad Airport

Best Use of BI Tools and Dashboards – Aviation (Supporting Agency)

WAT Consult

Best Use of BI Tools and Dashboards – Retail Appliances

TTK Prestige

Best Use of BI Tools and Dashboards – Retail Appliances (Supporting Agency)

DDB Mudra Group

Best Use of Social Listening

Income Tax Department

Best Use of Social Listening (Supporting Agency)

DDB Mudra Group

Best Use of Social Listening – Automobile

Honda Cars India

Best Use of Social Listening – Automobile (Supporting Agency)

Interactive Avenues

Best Use of Social Listening – FMCG

Harvest Gold

Best Use of Social Listening – FMCG (Supporting Agency)

WAT Consult

Best Use of Social Listening for Market Research B2B – Construction

UltraTech Cement Limited

Best Use of Social Listening Market Research – Retail Trade

More Retail Private Limited

Best Use of Social Listening Market Research – Retail Trade (Supporting Agency)

Webenza

Best Use of Social Listening Market Research B2B – Furnishing (Supporting Agency)

Mirum India (A WPP Company)

Best Social CRM – F&B

Tim Hortons

Best Social CRM – F&B (Supporting Agency)

HAWK (Gozoop Group)

Best Social CRM – F&B

Dunkin Donuts – Jubilant FoodWorks

Best Social CRM – F&B

Popeyes India – Jubilant FoodWorks

Best Social CRM – F&B (Supporting Agency)

WAT Consult

Best Social CRM – Fintech

Paynearby

Best Social CRM – Gaming

Gameskraft (Rummy Culture)

Best Social CRM – Consumer Services

Nestaway

Best Social CRM – Gaming (Supporting Agency)

Social Beat

Best Social CRM – Insurance Services

Star Health & Allied Insurance Co Ltd

Best Social CRM – Real Estate

Shriram Properties

Best Social CRM – Real Estate (Supporting Agency)

4AM Worldwide Advertising

Best Social CRM – Fintech

Paynearby

Best Social CRM – Consumer Services

Onsitego

Best Social CRM – Retail Electronics

Sangeetha Mobiles

Best Social CRM – Consumer Electronics

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited

Best Social CRM – Consumer Electronics (Supporting Agency)

Schbang

Best Customer Experience Management – Automobile

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd

Best Customer Experience Management – Automobile (Supporting Agency)

WAT Consult

Best Customer Experience Management – Banking

DCB Bank

Best Customer Experience Management – Consumer Electronics

OPPO India

Best Customer Experience Management – Consumer Electronics (Supporting Agency)

HAWK (Gozoop Group)

Best Customer Experience Management – Consumer Services

OneAssist Consumer Solutions Private Limited

Best Customer Experience Management – F&B

Dominos India – Jubilant FoodWorks

Best Customer Experience Management – F&B (Supporting Agency)

WAT Consult

Best Customer Experience Management – Financial Services

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited

Best Customer Experience Management – Fintech

UPSTOX

Best Customer Experience Management – FMCG

Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Private Limited

Best Customer Experience Management – Gaming

Games24x7 Private Limited

Best Customer Experience Management – Gaming (Supporting Agency)

Netimpact Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Best Customer Experience Management – Hospitality

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited

Best Customer Experience Management – Hospitality (Supporting Agency)

HAWK (Gozoop Group)

Best Customer Experience Management – Insurance Services

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance

Best Customer Experience Management – Insurance Services (Supporting Agency)

Webenza

Best Customer Experience Management – Retail Appliances

Bajaj Electricals Ltd

Best Customer Experience Management – Retail Electronics

Croma-Infiniti Retail Limited | A Tata Enterprise

Best Customer Experience Management – Retail Sports

Decathlon Sports India Pvt Ltd

Best Customer Experience Management for Offline Touchpoints – Retail Apparel

Westside

Best Customer Experience Management for Offline Touchpoints – Retail Apparel (Supporting Agency)

Hansa Cequity

 

“It was really exciting to see all our customers come together on one platform to celebrate excellence and also learn from industry leaders about how they are acing their CX. Congratulations to all the winners,” said Mr. Sameer Narkar, Founder & CEO of Konnect Insights.

About Konnect Insights

Konnect Insights is an omni-channel customer experience management platform that helps brands to leverage the 4 Pillars of Unified CXM by enabling them to listen to the conversations from all channels, learn from these conversations, and engage with their customers in meaningful ways and make them happier.

It is as all-in-one suite offering social listening + online reputation management (ORM) + social CRM + social analytics + social publishing + BI tools & dashboards + surveys + crisis management. It is comprehensive platform that unifies, marketing, analytics, and customer experience trusted by leading brands from various industries. 

The 4 Pillars of Unified Customer Experience Management states that for brands to be truly customer-centric they need to listen to customer feedback on social media, web, emails, offline touchpoints, call centers and chatbots (the first 2 pillars), evaluate and understand that data using analytics and CRM (the 3rd pillar) and act on that data by using social media publishing and marketing automations (the 4th pillar).

