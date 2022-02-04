Wellness HMO Launches New App with Pocket-Friendly Healthcare Options

In a bid to make healthcare service affordable and accessible to Nigerians, Wellness HMO has launched an innovative app, ‘Wellness Plus’ which is set to revolutionise healthcare service delivery in the country.

The move obviously will create new benchmarks for health services in Nigeria. It will equally promote greater transparency in offering quality healthcare services to all and sundry.

Speaking at the launch of the new Wellness Plus app with the theme “Power to Choose” held recently at Sheraton Hotel, Lagos, Adetutu Afolabi, Group MD/CEO, Wellness HMO disclosed that the new App is the first of its kind in Nigeria, as it gives users the freedom to choose and customize the healthcare plan that suits their budgets, making it very easy for all to access an affordable and qualitative healthcare service.

“Individuals have the choice to access healthcare on the go, at any time. They can pay for only the care they need even if they don’t have any health insurance plan. These services include dental and eye care, basic, comprehensive, pre-employment, and cancer screening, among others. Individuals can also request for a doctor to consult with them virtually or visit them at home,” she explained.

She further emphasized that individuals will not be restricted to any specific hospital, at any particular time, as they can also choose from the range of hospitals available on the app for specific health needs.

“Users now have the power to choose the benefits and the hospital they want for themselves, their spouses, and their children,” she stressed.

Adetutu also added that the creation of the mobile app allows Wellness HMO to give a unique experience that helps both enrollees and new users, in such a way that they get the best health services they deserve, without breaking the bank.

“This mobile app was developed to enable simplicity of access to healthcare. Wellness Plus allows users to access a wide range of healthcare benefits from the comfort of their mobile devices.”

With the new app, the era of self-medication in the country should be on its way out as individuals can now easily access quality healthcare services without necessarily subscribing to a health insurance plan as well as they monitor their health via the Wellness Plus app and the company’s IoT devices.

“Wellness HMO is not only a Nigerian health insurance company but a company dedicated to caring for people. So, until we can get good and affordable healthcare to all and sundry, we will not stop,” she concluded.

Federal Government, Lagos State Government hail Wellness HMO app launch

Similarly, Dr. Bethuel-Kasimu Abraham, Deputy General Manager, Nigeria Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Lagos Zonal Office, who represented Prof. Mohammed Nasir Sambo, Executive Secretary, NHIS applauded Wellness HMO for the innovation, stating that it would revolutionise the health sector.

“Wellness HMO has just shown me when it comes to the use of technology they are not resting on their oars and are using technology to reach out to Nigerians who we are also trying to reach out to. At NHIS, we are not working in isolation, we are working with stakeholders like Wellness HMO. Our major interest is how many Nigerians are covered by health insurance but not how many are covered by NHIS,” he said.

Prof. Chimezie Anyakora, CEO, Bloom Public Health and Keynote speaker of the event while speaking on the topic “Adoption of Technology to Reduce the Burden of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs)” described the Wellness App as a lifesaver which would help reduce NCDs as more people get access to healthcare through the app.

He added that “Adopting technology builds on the habits acquired during this pandemic by allowing patients to take greater ownership of their health and enables the healthcare providers to deliver better care to many more people, thereby reducing the burden on our healthcare system.”

On his part, Tubosun Alake, Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Innovation and Technology said the new app is a practical example of finding local solutions to local problems as it will transform the health sector in all ramifications.

He also stated that the state is determined to support the health sector with funding as it has already reeled out different initiatives in related areas.

More about Wellness Plus

Wellness Plus is a Nigerian health platform that allows access to prompt and quality healthcare services to Wellness enrollees and members of the public that needs to subscribe to an HMO plan. Also, individuals that need healthcare services without subscribing to a health insurance plan.

Individuals can also track their health via Wellness Plus and our IoT devices. Wellness Plus has a wide range of features that help cater to your health needs.

