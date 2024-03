A batch of DJI Matrice 300 RTK drones, part of Ukraine’s “Army of Drones” project Evgen Kotenko/Ukrinform/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has promised that in 2024 the country’s military will have a million drones. His nation already deploys hundreds of thousands of small drones, but this is a major change – a transition to a military with more drones than soldiers. What does that mean for the future of war?

This technology has already transformed the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. “At this point in Ukraine, anything that moves – a soldier or…