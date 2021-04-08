What Is A Telegram Bot and Why To use Bot for Telegram

Bots are becoming more and more popular for running in Telegram environments, with new commercial use cases coming up every day for bot usage. Also, a big thank you goes to the Telegram API, with which you easily build Telegram bots, promoting it to get more users for your business interactions.

“A Telegram bot can simplify interaction between user and machine, and allows users and machines to execute tasks seamlessly. It helps businesses engage the user over a long period of time, collects the necessary data, and more. “

Telegram is free for the purpose of number and use of messages (commercial or personal use). Since Telegram is free for users as well as for business, it allows companies to gain potential customers by using them effectively. So much so that the creation of Telegram bot is also independent. Businesses can use this free platform to send newspapers to their customer base, provide customer support or interact with them.

If your customer base is active use of Telegram, then there is a great opportunity to keep your customers connected as Telegram allows users to send audio, video and pictures to businesses. Businesses can build their marketing campaign to keep their customers in many ways. In addition to marketing, some businesses are required to provide customer support around the clock, so businesses can create a chatbot for Telegram or build a customer support team to respond to customer queries. This allows us to build better engagement with customers.

Given the global trends regarding hacking cases on every social media platform, Telegram is considered to be quite secure for the reason that messages are sent in encrypted form. This makes it a good reason to use it for business purposes as it will also protect all your data and your customer. This will give you and your costumes a safer and better place in relation to products and services.

Telegram Bot

Telegram Messenger covers all major platforms such as Android, iOS, Windows Phone with desktop apps for Mac, Linux and Windows. In addition, it also has a web version, which will allow you to target your prospects on a much broader scale. Second, you do not need to worry that your customers will not be able to access this messenger. With Telegram bot, you can give information to your customers quickly, and they can use it from anywhere and at any time without any problems. Ease of availability increases the opportunity to find potential buyers and increases conversion rates.

Telegram is one of the early adopters of connecting your bank account to chat messenger. This will allow users to conduct financial transactions with other users or businesses on the platform. Such capability opens up more use cases for businesses on this platform. Currently, this functionality is available in Russia and Brazil. However, we believe it will soon be available in other countries as well. So a Telegram bot can allow a customer to transfer money or pay for services without leaving the platform.

The Telegram bot can help gather leads, provide customer support, send newspapers to existing customers, show portfolios, run marketing campaigns, or automate certain interactions.

Being active on Telegram can help you create an instant e-store where customers can easily get deals and products or services and buy them in the first place. You can make great purchases from ordering to delivery by sending regular updates through texts to customers. For example, Amazon’s search and price bot is perfect to consider, which helps customers search for the best price and product according to their fit.

Travel and hospitality

By having a bot for Telegram, you can use it as a travel agent to act on behalf of your business. This will help customers to get the right package and information regarding various locations. You can also help them find the right holiday according to their budget and other priorities. A bot can answer their questions and share information such as booking, cancellation policies, and more. So, roll it up, and give your customers the best holiday ever!

Healthcare

If you are in the healthcare industry and think about how a chatbot can help you, consider this! You can give quick help and medical help to patients from their comfort in their home. For example, you can work like a virtual doctor with whom appointments and follow-ups will be fast and timely. Therefore, it will help them to get in touch with the doctors concerned and do a lot more.

Here is more: Can AI Enabled Chatbots Double the Customer Base

Telegram bots are opening new opportunities for businesses to acquire, engage and retain their customers. Here are some of the most popular Telegram chatbots:

SKd bot

The Skady bot uses NLP (natural language processing) which gives it the ability to take instructions in voice. The main purpose of this bot is to send reminders.

Airtrack

It is always difficult to get cheap air tickets but not anymore. With AirTrack, you can keep yourself informed on the cost of the route you want to track.

Storebot – a bot for discovery

This Telegram bot helps you find more bots. A lot can be done by checking the top charts, searching for bots, browsing them by categories and more. IMDb Bot IMDb Bot will check the movie database on the Internet and provide movie details such as plot lines, actors / actresses, directors, trailers, ratings, and more.

Telegram is not only a way to reach, target and maintain contact with prospects, but is a powerful tool to automate customer support services and optimize multiple processes to minimize manual work. If you are interested in creating a Telegram bot for your business, then you must go Botapengin And get a chatbot for your business instantly.