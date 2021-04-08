What Is A Telegram Bot and Why To use Bot for Telegram
As of January 2021, Telegram announced that it had 500 million MAUs (monthly active users). In 2020, with more than 500 million downloads in the Google Play Store alone, Telegram is increasingly seeing its competitors, WhatsApp (5 billion) and Facebook (2 billion).
With the company’s rapid growth and claims around privacy and security, Telegram bot has become an important platform for businesses to focus on. More and more businesses are using social media platforms to provide customer support services (CSS). With an increased user base, Telegram has become an important platform for focusing.
Telegram is a chat messenger service similar to WhatsApp, but with the added benefit of data encryption, security and privacy. Telegram has used that if a new contact subscribes to a business channel, the company does not access any user’s contact or personal details.
At the same time, Telegram users can search for company names and subscribe to companies through the search field. This system works in such a way that customers can reach the companies if they want, but the companies cannot reach the customers without their permission.
To understand Telegram’s commercial use cases, we have to become familiar with the “peer types” of Telegram. “Peers” are “units” with which users can interact in Telegram. In the latest version of Telegram, there are four peer types:
A user profile is a personal account that is usually registered with the user’s phone number. Such peer types are used to send individual messages but can sometimes act as administrators in channels and groups).