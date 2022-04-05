Latest News
Why is the UK government getting into NFTs and is it a good idea?
The UK has announced plans to create its own non-fungible tokens in a bid to demonstrate its enthusiasm for cryptocurrencies
5 April 2022
The UK government is going to launch a range of NFTs, the controversial digital ownership tokens that have been embraced by artists and technology-savvy investors but criticised by environmental campaigners for rapacious energy consumption.
What is an NFT?
A non-fungible token (NFT) is a cryptographic claim of ownership, similar to the deed to a house, that is encoded into a blockchain, meaning that it cannot be altered. Typically it is used to denote ownership of something physical or purely digital, …
