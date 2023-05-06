WION launches 'WORLD DNA' – a comprehensive and contextual programme catering to prime-time hours of Asia and the United States of America

The World DNA will be aired from Sunday to Friday at 10PM EST .

. WION has deputed a special U.S. correspondent to enable live on-ground reporting overseas.

WION plans to expand and increase its addressable reach and viewership in the U.S. market.

NEW DELHI, May 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — WION, India’s only international news channel, announced the launch of its new show, WORLD DNA, on the 1st of May 2023, where viewers can watch the world’s top news condensed into one programme.

The show promises to put viewers ahead of the global curve with comprehensive and contextual content that will bring the latest news from around the globe.

As America wraps up its day and Asia wakes up to a new dawn, WION will keep viewers informed on the news that will impact their present and set an agenda for the future.

The show’s unique conversational approach will feature two anchors, Hem Kaur Saroya and Rohit Wellington, and air from Sunday – Friday at 10PM EST. WORLD DNA will be broadcast live from WION’s state-of-the-art studio.

Stressing the relevance of the ‘WORLD DNA’ show, Madhu Soman, Chief Business Officer, WION said, “With World DNA, we want to dig a bit deeper and help us and our audience understand what connects us, brings many together while driving a few others apart. The show’s twin-anchor format from our editorial epicentre in Delhi NCR, with inputs from our bureaus around the world and sectoral updates will not only capture what happened overnight in Europe and US but also set the agenda for Asia.”

“The changing market demand in terms of content consumption and revenue-generating opportunities have been assessed on a timely basis. This has helped our team to brainstorm, plan communication, and market our strategies for the U.S. and Indian markets as well. Through live news telecast and customized programming we look forward to achieving maximum stakeholders’ engagement,” said Anindya Khare, Marketing Head – ZMCL.

WION’s YouTube channel has over 7 million subscribers and remains ahead of many Indian English news channels in terms of monthly viewership on digital platforms. With a presence in over 190+ countries, WION is an English global news brand that focuses on delivering news from an Indian perspective.

