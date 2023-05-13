WishingUWell Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023

WishingUWell has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list in the May/June 2023 issue.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — WishingUWell has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2023 issue, which hits newsstands on May 16, 2023, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.

About WishingUWell

WishingUWell, a full service eCommerce agency, partners with like-minded brands who are determined to make a positive impact in the world. WUW is a one-stop-shop for all-things eCommerce—they help brands increase awareness, boost advertising, and drastically improve sales on the Amazon platform and beyond. WUW is committed to doing what’s best, not what’s easy, to promote lasting success for their brand partners.

Visit WishingUWell to learn more about the brand and their services.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

“We are immensely honored to be recognized as one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces,” said Heather Hennings, VP of People at WUW. “At Wishing U Well, we believe that caring for our employees is the foundation of our success. When we prioritize their well-being, we unlock their potential and foster a culture of loyalty and dedication. Investing in our employees is not just the right thing to do, it is the smartest business decision we can make.”

“Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Proving to the world that you’re a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement.”

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Media Contact

Jay Meyer, WishingUWell, 1 9377263982, jay@wishinguwell.com

SOURCE WishingUWell

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

