‘Wordle’ word today: Here’s the answer for March 30

Once upon a midnight dreary, as we pondered typing WEARY, the Wordle site refreshed so we could guess at words once more; as you seek the Wordle answers, letters flipping smooth as dancers, let these spoilers help you choose if you should enter PLANK or CHORE. Streak unbroken, evermore.

You’ll find today’s Wordle solution right down the bottom of this post. If you want a few clues first to nudge you in the direction of the answer, as well as general Wordle tips, strategies, and info, you’ll find those on the way down. (Your first hint: It’s not WEARY, PLANK, or CHORE. I wouldn’t do that to you.)

Created by engineer Josh Wardle as a gift for his puzzle-loving partner — later bought by the New York Times for a good chunk of change — Wordle has become a daily habit for hundreds of thousands of people and inspired countless clones and variations on the simple format. Try the nerdy Primel, the battle-royale-style Squabble, or the multi-game variants that add up to the 31-word Grand Slam (aka Untrigintordle).

Best Wordle starting word?

Whether you go vowel-heavy or take a strategic combo approach, we’ve got plenty of ideas.

Is Wordle harder than it used to be?

No, it’s not getting harder, even if there are sometimes a couple of tough ones (like this past Saturday and Sunday)

Is there a harder version of Wordle?

You bet your sweet bippy. Here’s how to turn on Wordle‘s Hard Mode.

Dig into the Wordle archive

Want to train that brain? Get gains (and clues as to which words will not be the answer any time soon, because they’ve already been and gone) by playing the whole archive of past Wordles.

Here’s a subtle hint for today’s Wordle answer:

You probably have one of these in your house.

Does today’s Wordle answer have a double letter?

Not today!

Is today’s Wordle answer an obscure word?

Not at all — it’s a common, everyday object.

What letter does today’s Wordle answer start with?

The same as yesterday: The letter S.

What’s the answer to Wordle today?

OK, we’ll tell you!

Ready?

It is…

STOVE.

My Wordle group chat agrees that this is one of the worst kinds of Wordle: the one where there are way too many possible answers even once you’ve locked down more than half the letters. I cycled through a couple of options once I had S–O–E, and things started looking a little dicey.

Getting a different Wordle answer today? Here’s more on the alternate answer and why there are two.

One way to hack this scenario is to work out what letters could be in those spaces, and then to guess a word that contains as many of them as possible. If I thought today’s might be SPORE, STORE, or SCORE, I could ignore the S, O and E and guess CRYPT or CREPT, which would eliminate C, P, and R, and confirm the T. (Did I actually do this? No. I panicked and threw letters down willy-nilly like I was playing Boggle, and got lucky. Don’t be like me.)

Couldn’t get there on your own? There’s always tomorrow. I promise no more poetry.