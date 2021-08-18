Work comfortably from any angle with this ergonomic laptop stand on sale for nearly 30% off

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

There are a few issues with working from home that not many people are talking about. First of all, unless you have a designated office (which many city dwellers do not), it can be hard to choose the right space to work from.

Also, you don’t want to be chained to one spot of the house because when writer’s block hits, you might need to mix things up to get some last-minute inspiration. If you want to invest in a work-from-home tool that’s flexible, that will look beautiful in any room, and can actually improve your back pain and posture, you need an adjustable and portable laptop stand, like this one from Oakywood.

This wooden laptop stand is handcrafted in solid oak wood, which means it’ll hold up for years to come. When you elevate your laptop up six inches, it hits the optimal ergonomic position (exactly at eye level), which will help you work more comfortably for longer periods of time. This stand helps you adjust to the perfect ergonomic position that will help relieve back pain and eye strain over time.

Because this stand is outfitted with bottom cork protection pads, you never have to worry about scratching whatever surface you use it on. You can take it from your desk to the glass dining room table without having to worry about it leaving any marks. Because the stand is handcrafted and polished to a finish with all-natural oils, it looks organic, sleek, and never dry, sharp, or outdated. It’s much more aesthetically pleasing than that cheap plastic one you got from Amazon.

