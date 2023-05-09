Wozniak warns AI will power next-gen scams

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has raised concerns over the potential misuse of AI-powered tools by cybercriminals to create convincing online scams.

Wozniak fears that AI will fall into the wrong hands and lead to increased scams and more difficult-to-spot online fraud.

The renowned engineer has called for the regulation of AI technology to limit its use by bad players who are willing to trick people about their identity and deceive them to obtain sensitive information.

Wozniak’s comments come at a time when the use of AI technology is on the rise. Many businesses are turning to AI-powered tools to automate their processes, improve their efficiency, and create new products and services.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard are among a growing number of generative AI tools that can converse with humans in written form in a natural, human-like way.

According to a report by Goldman Sachs, the technology is expected to impact an estimated 300 million workplace roles in the coming years, though it added that many of these jobs will likely be assisted by AI rather than replaced.

However, Wozniak believes that AI technology is open to abuse by cybercriminals, who can use it to clone a person’s voice and trick their friends or relatives into handing over money. Wozniak hopes that AI can be trained to recognise such scams and alert the target to take appropriate action to protect themselves.

Wozniak was one of around 1,000 technology experts who put their names to a letter in March calling for a six-month pause on the development of some AI tools so that guidelines for their safe deployment can be drawn up.

He wants the regulation of major tech companies that “feel they can kind of get away with anything” to ensure that they stay within certain boundaries. However, Wozniak also pondered whether such regulation would be effective, stating that “the forces that drive for money usually win out, which is sort of sad.”

As AI technology continues to evolve, it is essential to ensure that its use is regulated to prevent cybercriminals from using it for fraudulent activities. At the same time, it is vital to balance regulation with innovation to enable AI technology to be developed in a responsible and safe manner.

