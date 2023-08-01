Xoxoday's partnership with Kloudrac brings Rewards, Incentives, Payouts, Loyalty, and Commissions automation to Salesforce customers

BENGALURU, India, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Xoxoday, a leading global technology company that helps organizations digitize and gamify their engagement, incentive, reward, commissions and loyalty programs, has announced a new partnership with Kloudrac, a leading provider of Salesforce consulting and implementation services.

This partnership will enable Xoxoday to extend its reach and offerings to a broader range of Salesforce customers while also providing Kloudrac’s client’s access to Xoxoday’s innovative suite of engagement, incentive and rewards solutions.

“We are thrilled to partner with Kloudrac and bring our solutions to their Salesforce implementations,” said Ashwin Mandre VP of partnerships at Xoxoday. “We believe that our platform can help drive engagement and growth for organizations across the globe, and this partnership is a great step forward in achieving that goal.”

Xoxoday’s platform offers a range of solutions that help organizations drive engagement, motivation, growth, and retention, including employee recognition and rewards, channel partner incentives, sales incentives, and more. With the new partnership, Kloudrac’s clients will have access to these solutions and Xoxoday’s expertise in engagement and incentive programs.

“We are excited to partner with Xoxoday and offer our clients access to their innovative platform,” said Aseem Gupta VP Sales, Global Captives at Kloudrac. “Xoxoday’s solutions align perfectly with our focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences and driving business success, and we look forward to working together to help our clients achieve their goals.”

The partnership between Xoxoday and Kloudrac is expected to bring significant benefits to both companies as well as their customers. With a shared focus on delivering exceptional experiences and driving business success, the partnership is poised to help organisations across the globe achieve their engagement and incentive goals.

About Xoxoday:

Xoxoday is a leading rewards and incentive platform that provides a range of solutions for HR, marketing, sales, and customer success teams to help them create a culture of appreciation and recognition while getting them better ROI for their engagement spends. Its platform includes rewards and recognition programs, loyalty programs, consumer promotion campaigns, wellness initiatives, learning and development programs, and more. Xoxoday is headquartered in Bangalore, India, and has US, Singapore, and Dubai offices.

For more information, visit Xoxoday.com or connect with us on social media: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/xoxoday

About Kloudrac:

Kloudrac is a global Salesforce Consulting, Tech Consulting, and IT Solution organization that provides a 360 experience to our clients.

We provides consulting, software development solutions through trending technologies. Our clients are based in India, UK, USA and Europe. We have a robust and resourceful team to produce scalable and innovative solutions. Our services and solutions are retained by small and medium businesses, startups and reputed companies.

Kloudrac is headquartered in Noida, India, and has US, UK, and Dubai offices.

For more information, visit kloudrac.com & wrocus.com or connect with us on social media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/kloudrac/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/wrocus/

