Yadea Reiterates Commitment to Green Commuting Lifestyle at CES 2024

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /CNW/ — Yadea (01585.HK), a pioneering global technology company specializing in two-wheeled e-mobility, unveiled its latest personal transportation innovations alongside its full product portfolio at CES 2024. With breakthroughs in battery technology, Yadea exemplifies its commitment to creating a sustainable commuting lifestyle through advanced, user-centric technology.

New Products Revealed at CES 2024

“Our latest innovations offer exciting new ways to travel to work, the park or visit loved ones,” said Vicky Yang, General Manager of Yadea Micromobility Division. “Travelers are grappling with increasingly challenging commuting conditions, which is why at CES 2024, we’re proud to introduce Yadea Artist, Yadea EliteMax e-kickscooters and Yadea Cocoa e-bike to help commuters sidestep congested city traffic. Featuring Yadea’s hallmark reliability, performance and comfort, our new solutions chart new paths for eco-friendly urban mobility.”

The new products thoughtfully combine performance and design to simplify modern city commutes. Yadea Artist boasts exceptional stability and portability, equipped with front and rear double cantilever damping system and weighing just 18.6kg. Meanwhile, Yadea Cocoa brings enhanced digital intelligence and a practical open rack system, equipped with a smart 5.5-inch dashboard that displays real-time data such as calories burned, carbon emissions and other key cycling performance metrics. Yadea Cocoa also comes with a premium Shimano gear set and mounting points for accessories, such as child carriers, to increase its carrying capacity.

Battery Technology Breakthroughs

Beyond the new release, Yadea showcases its key products in e-motorcycles, e-scooters, e-bikes, and e-kickscooters, presenting a holistic range of green e-mobility solutions that cater to diverse journey needs. In this world-class technological exhibition, Yadea also demonstrates its battery technology, providing energy supply solutions for green commuting.

In the e-two-wheeler field, users prioritize cost-effective optimal battery solutions. Yadea TTFAR Graphene Battery offers a 30% capacity increase compared to standard batteries of the same size and a lifespan exceeding 1,000 charge cycles—three times that of regular batteries. Additionally, it incorporates antifreeze electrolytes and temperature-resistant housing for stable performance in climates from -20°C to 55°C (-4°F to 131°F). Yadea TTFAR graphene battery has received global market validation, with global sales surpassing 80 million units as of September 2023. Yadea is also at the forefront of charging accessibility, for example, the Yadea KEMPER e-motorcycle achieves an 80% charge in just 10 minutes, matching the convenience of fueling gas-powered vehicles.

