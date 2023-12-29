Yellow Pages Limited Announces Appointment of Treena Cooper to Board of Directors

MONTREAL , Dec. 29, 2023 /CNW/ – Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) (“Yellow Pages” or the “Company”), a leading Canadian digital media and marketing company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Treena Cooper to its board of directors (the “Board”), effective January 1, 2024.

Ms. Cooper brings a wealth of experience to the Board. She has over 20 years of legal experience, with expertise in the areas of corporate and commercial law, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, intellectual property, and labour and employment law.

Ms. Cooper currently serves as Vice-President, Legal and General Counsel at IPEX and has held this role since 2023.

Prior to joining IPEX, Ms. Cooper held progressively senior positions at Yellow Pages between 2008 and 2023, including her most recent role as Senior Vice-President, General Counsel and Secretary.

Treena holds an LLB from the University of Ottawa and was called to the Bar in 2001 and 2004 in Ontario and Quebec, respectively.

Treena replaces Paul W. Russo, who is stepping off the Board effective December 31, 2023. The Board and management of the Company would like to thank Mr. Russo for his crucial contributions to the Company.

About Yellow Pages Limited

Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) is a Canadian digital media and marketing company that creates opportunities for buyers and sellers to interact and transact in the local economy. Yellow Pages holds some of Canada’s leading local online properties including YP.ca, Canada411 and 411.ca. The Company also holds the YP, Canada411 and 411 mobile applications and Yellow Pages print directories. For more information visit www.corporate.yp.ca.

SOURCE Yellow Pages Limited

