Yooatom to Unveil Origin 800, World's First Smart Modular Power System at CES 2024

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Yooatom, a pioneer in smart energy storage, who earlier this year reimagined portable power solutions with the release of the Ai-powered Yooatom Origin 800 smart modular power system on Indiegogo, has announced they will show the device for the first time to consumers at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show. Origin 800’s innovative approach to power solutions represents a significant shift in innovation within the portable energy industry and CES attendees are invited to experience it for themselves.

“We are excited to share our vision to empower everyone, everywhere, anytime through the creation of a sharable modular power station,” said Joe Lin, CEO and Founder at Yooatom. “Modularity refers to the design approach where the power stations are divided into modules that are flexible, expandable, and easily shared among different users helping them aspire to adopting greener energy solutions,” he added.

Designed to cater to modern lifestyles, the Origin 800 power station extends its power utility to families, adventurers, content creators, and those seeking its endless power by swapping modules’ power solution. Origin 800 liberates users from the constraints of stationary power sources and even allows users to freely stack Yooatom Power Stacks and easily combine them with Yooatom Power Docks and create “energy vaults,” allowing for more control over their power supply throughout the day and extends usage to more robust applications.

Yooatom, founded in 2020, is dedicated to pioneering green energy experiences and the Origin 800 stands as a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to delivering safe, portable, and groundbreaking solutions for diverse applications.

Origin 800 Tech Specs

AI Voice assistance for effortless hands-free control and convenience

Endless power by swapping batteries

5 ways to recharge including solar

Modular design & wireless charging eliminates the hassle cords

13 output ports to accommodate all charging needs

LCD screen for easy and intuitive charge monitoring

Expandable power capacity up to 720W ( 225K mAh)

CES attendees can experience firsthand how this innovation revolutionizes the concept of portable power and are invited to explore the Yooatom booth (Westgate Hall, Tech East, #731-733) for live demos and a hands-on experience with the Origin 800.

The Origin 800 MSRP starts at $519 and is available on the Yooatom website, for more information about Yooatom and the Origin 800 visit their website or follow them on Facebook or Instagram . To schedule a meeting at CES, email pitches@communicatemore.biz.

About Yooatom

Yooatom is a pioneering company dedicated to enabling smart energy storage solutions. With a focus on safety, portability, and cutting-edge technologies, Yooatom aims to redefine the way power is harnessed and utilized in various industries. For more information, go to https://www.yooatom.com/ .

Media Contact:

pitches@communicatemore.biz

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yooatom-to-unveil-origin-800-worlds-first-smart-modular-power-system-at-ces-2024-302026904.html

SOURCE Yooatom

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

