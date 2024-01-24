ZEKOND Launches New Application & Instantly Disrupts the Social Media Sector

ZEKOND is a Social Media Platform that embraces their values and ideas. The app is designed to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses, in an exciting, safe, and inspiring environment.

MIAMI, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — It appears to many that Social Media has gone haywire. Users have been posting a wide range of content that is sometimes harmful, misleading, and downright provocative. Self-censorship by these social media platforms has made it very obvious which side of the political spectrum they favor. Users are sick and tired of all of this manipulation.

ZEKOND has the solution for out-of-control social media. ZEKOND is a new social media network for Friends, Families, and business-minded people who have been seeking a clean version of a Social Media application while also being a venue for businesses and entrepreneurs to promote and advertise their businesses and ideas.

During a recent interview, a company spokesperson made these comments, “Our mission is to provide a place where people can share their experiences, journeys in life, accomplishments, happiness, and faith. A place to voice, express, and be heard. A safe place to communicate without censorship for current or past events and a safe place for democracy.”

ZEKOND provides at no cost to users:

Livestreaming.

Internal Messaging System.

Internal live calls.

Digital Wallet.

Internal Donation Portal on the App.

ZEKOND app is available on Android, Apple, Amazon, and Windows.

ZEKOND is AVAILABLE in over 125 countries around the world, and in over 25 different languages.

They have included all the features needed to stay in touch with all friends, acquaintances, and family.

Home/News Feed: Displays Posts, Photos, Files, Videos, and Maps posted by friends/followed people, also story filters, follow/friends suggestions, and user activities list.

User Profile: Displays users' profiles with Posts, Photos, and Videos posted and shared by users.

Pages: Users can create unlimited pages and invite friends to like the pages.

Groups: Users can create unlimited groups and invite/add friends to join the groups.

Social Video Support: Users can easily share videos from the biggest video-sharing websites like YouTube.

Photo Album: Users can create unlimited photo albums with nice-looking styles.

Cover Picture: Selection of Dynamic Covers for users.

User Privacy: Users control who can message them, post on their profile, follow them, confirm follow requests or not, last seen, etc.

User Profile Info: Displays user's profile information: birthday, website, gender, social media, about, last seen, etc.

Notifications: Receive notifications from users: likes, dislikes, comments, shares, etc.

#Hashtags: Displays trending and related topics shared by users.

Displays trending and related topics shared by users. Post Publisher: Status, Soundcloud, YouTube, Vine, Google Maps, Videos, Files, Photos

About ZEKOND:

ZEKOND was founded by the entrepreneur and visionary, Tonny Roberts. The idea came as the need for freedom and a better place for business without toxicity and new ways for business-minded people to connect. A place where faith-based communities feel welcome.

For complete information, visit: https://zekond.com/

