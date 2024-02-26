Zoetic Global and Mohamed Hareb Al Otaiba (MHAO) Group Partner to Deliver Energy Savings and Water Solutions to the United Arab Emirates

Collaborative Partnership Sealed Post-COP 28

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 26, 2024 /CNW/ — Zoetic Global, a top climate impact company, announced today a joint venture partnership with Mohamed Hareb Al Otaiba (MHAO) Group, a diversified UAE-based conglomerate, to deliver immediate energy savings solutions for both air conditioning and desalination throughout the UAE.

The collaboration between Zoetic Global and MHAO Group will produce and deploy impact solutions involving energy savings refrigerants, water purification systems, and hydrogen energy generation. The joint venture will open a refrigerant production facility in the UAE during the second quarter of 2024. This allows the UAE to produce refrigerant, create “green jobs” and generate carbon credits locally.

Mohamed Hareb Al Otaiba, Chairman and CEO of the MHAO Group said, “Partnering with Zoetic strengthens our mission to support sustainable growth in the UAE. I look forward to the Joint Venture deploying domestically produced refrigerants into data centers, hospitals, malls, hotels and government buildings throughout the UAE. The MHAO Group has embraced Zoetic’s innovative technologies to deliver measurable results. Our goal is to align with the UAE’s NetZero goals to reduce carbon emissions while providing economic benefits to all of stakeholders.”

Zoetic Global Executive Chairman Jerome Ringo added, “The new strategic alliance between Zoetic and the MHAO Group is dedicated to finding innovative carbon reduction solutions that will shape a sustainable future. It’s an honor to be selected as a joint venture partner on this important journey towards achieving their sustainability goals. The MHAO Group’s decades of commercial success and commitment to building a sustainable UAE is admirable and inspiring.”

“We’re grateful to have met the MHAO Group at COP 28 – Dubai, and to have worked closely over the subsequent weeks to consummate our joint venture. Zoetic has assembled a portfolio of leading impact technologies that address critical energy, water and food security challenges. Critical to our global deployment is partnerships with leaders like the MHAO Group,” said Zoetic CEO Avery Hong

The groundbreaking agreement represents an important outcome following COP 28 held in Dubai. During the historic event, 195 nations gathered and unanimously pledged to phase out fossil fuels, accelerating the implementation of new climate action plans by 2025. Zoetic’s leadership team had a major presence at COP 28 and successfully interacted with public and private leaders from around the world.

About Zoetic Global

Zoetic is a solutions provider committed to sustainability and focused on delivering critical energy, water, and food technologies to areas of greatest need. Working in conjunction with its technology and strategic partners it has assembled a compelling portfolio of now solutions for now problems. Zoetic means, “of or pertaining to life.” It embodies the dedication of its Co-Founder and Chairman, Jerome Ringo, who has been a leader in the climate movement for two decades. Zoetic is focused on the inclusion of areas of the world disproportionately impacted by climate change. Zoetic believes that critical solutions exist and require a next level commitment by leaders to implement them.

About Mohamed Hareb Al Otaiba

Mohamed Hareb Al Otaiba (MHAO Group) is a multi-diversified conglomerate, with a legacy of almost 75 years and a rich portfolio of companies ranging in industries like Transportation, Retail, Technology, F & B/FMCG, Fabrication, and Services. The company also has world-class renowned brands as trading partners including BOSCH, BEKO, XEROX, RICOH, and AVIS.

For information on Zoetic Global, visit https://zoeticglobal.com/about/.

Link to Zoetic Global press releases: https://www.zoeticglobal.com/press-media

Zoetic Global’s LinkedIn page

Contact:

Charlotte Luer

cluer@ljhfm.com

+1-239-404-6785

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2346422/Zoetic_Global_1.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zoetic-global-and-mohamed-hareb-al-otaiba-mhao-group-partner-to-deliver-energy-savings-and-water-solutions-to-the-united-arab-emirates-302070195.html

SOURCE Zoetic Global

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

