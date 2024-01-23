Zoetic Global's Carbon Reduction News Reaches Over 1 Billion Viewers at COP28

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Zoetic Global’s news coverage from COP28 has captivated over 1 billion viewers around the world, which represents a major step forward in the company’s fight against climate change. The company’s top executives had a strong presence at the event where they forged impactful clean energy partnerships with major corporations, global cities, and government entities.

The COP28 conference was a tremendous triumph, as every one of the 195 participating nations made a strong commitment to move away from fossil fuels. This united decision seeks to hasten the adoption of new climate action plans, which are scheduled to be finalized by 2025.

For companies like Zoetic, this event carried great significance as it provided a fruitful platform to interact with public and private leaders for detailed discussions and strategic planning for the future. Zoetic was fortunate to secure multiple agreements during the conference that will bolster the endeavors to combat climate change.

Zoetic’s innovative approach to reducing carbon emissions centers around enhancing energy efficiency through refrigerants, yielding significant economic advantages while also generating valuable carbon credits backed by data. Notable supporters who pledged their commitment to Zoetic at COP28 include the Modern Industrial Group, City of Columbus, and City of New Orleans, with more partnerships on the horizon.

“We were delighted by the significant increase in traffic to Zoetic during COP28. Achieving a billion hits on our news announcements demonstrates the immense global interest in reducing harmful emission through economically compelling solutions. This remarkable level of engagement reaffirms the importance of our mission,” stated Avery Hong, CEO of Zoetic Global.

“It’s not an understatement to say that Zoetic may be one of the hottest global companies coming out of COP28. From our MOUs with the Cities of Columbus and New Orleans to global partnerships with some of the biggest investment firms in the world, Zoetic is poised to take the world by storm in 2024. I truly believe Zoetic is building a new business model that creates good paying union jobs in the industrial Midwest of America, Youngstown, Ohio and that product is saving money for our global partners and reducing carbon for the people of the world,” said Tim Ryan, Chief Global Business Development Officer of Zoetic Global.

“Zoetic is at the forefront of the global fight against climate change, making a significant positive impact. Our portfolio of energy-saving and energy-generating technologies has caught the attention of major companies like Modern Industrial Group and influential public-private partnerships in Africa and Asia. This collaboration showcases the potential of our work in combatting the devastating effects of climate change,” said Jerome Ringo, Zoetic Executive Chairman.

Zoetic’s 2024 objectives revolve around enhancing collaborations with global companies and governments in order to equip them with advanced climate technologies and carbon credits. The company’s intentional leadership will revolutionize the market for carbon credits, bringing new and innovative opportunities that will further bolster economic and social progress.

ZOETIC means “Of or Pertaining to Life.” It speaks to the focus of its co-founders, Jerome Ringo and Avery Hong, on bringing impactful solutions to the areas of greatest need. This entails technologies that are innovative, impactful, immediate, and investable. Zoetic is focused on the inclusion of areas of the world disproportionately impacted by climate change.

