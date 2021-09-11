​Two Nigerians among shortlisted for $1,000,000 Global Teacher prize 2021

Two Nigerian teachers named in the top 50 shortlist for us $1 million global teacher prize 2021 AND Three Nigerian students named in the top 50 shortlist for $100,000 chegg.org global student prize.

Olusegun Adeniyi, who teaches art at Caleb British International School, Lagos, Nig​​eria, and Adeola Adefemi, who teaches English language at Oke-Odo Senior High School, Lagos, Nigeria, have been included in the top 50 shortlist for the Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize 2021 in partnership with UNESCO.

Meanwhile, Oluwadamilola Akintewe, a 22-year-old student at Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo, Nigeria; Blessing Akpan, a 23-year-old student at the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom, Nigera; and Esther Ajari, a 22-year-old student at the University of Ibadan (UI), Oyo, Nigeria, have been included in the top 50 shortlist for its new sister award, the Chegg.org Global Student Prize 2021.

Olusegun and Adeola, shortlisted for the Global Teacher Prize 2021, were selected from over 8,000 nominations and applications from 121 countries around the world.

Blessing and Esther, shortlisted for the Global Student Prize 2021, were selected from over 3,500 nominations and applications from 94 countries around the world.

Now in its seventh year, the US$1 million Global Teacher Prize is the largest prize of its kind, while the Global Student Prize, which is in its inaugural year, will see the winning student receive $100,000.

The Global Teacher Prize was set up to recognise one exceptional teacher who has made an outstanding contribution to the profession as well as to shine a spotlight on the important role teachers play in society.

By unearthing thousands of stories of heroes that have transformed young people’s lives, the prize hopes to bring to life the exceptional work of millions of teachers all over the world.

The Varkey Foundation launched the Chegg.org Global Student Prize earlier this year to create a powerful new platform to highlight the efforts of extraordinary students throughout the world that are making a real impact on learning, the lives of their peers and on society beyond.

The prize is open to all students who are at least 16 years old and enrolled in an academic institution or training and skills programme. Part time students as well as students enrolled in online courses are also eligible for the prize.

Together, the Global Teacher Prize and the Global Student Prize will tell inspirational stories from both sides of education.

The prizes will shine a spotlight on the great work teachers do in preparing young people for the future and the amazing promise the brightest students are showing in their learning and far beyond.

