2021 Acer Aspire 15.6″ FHD IPS Laptop Business and Student, Intel Celeron N4020(up to 2.8GHz), 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, USB-C, Up to 10 Hours, Google Classroom, Win 10 S +Ghost Manta Accessories



Price: $379.99

(as of May 05,2021 10:39:48 UTC – Details)





How to switch s mode to windows 10

On your PC running Windows 10 in S mode, open Settings > Update & Security > Activation.

In the Switch to Windows 10 Home or Switch to Windows 10 Pro section, select Go to the Store. (If you also see an “Upgrade your edition of Windows” section, be careful not to click the “Go to the Store” link that appears there.)

On the Switch out of S mode (or similar) page that appears in the Microsoft Store, select the Get button. After you see a confirmation message on the page, you’ll be able to install apps from outside of the Microsoft Store.

Processor:

Intel Celeron N4020 (4MB Cache, up to 2.8GHz)

Display:

15.6-inch FHD 1920 x 1080 LCD Display

Hard Drive:

64GB eMMC

Memory:

4GB DDR4 SDRAM

Screen Resolution:

1920 x 1080

Graphics:

Intel UHD 600 Graphics

Operating system:

Windows 10 Home in S mode

Bluetooth:

Bluetooth 4.1

WLAN Connectivity:

802_11_AC

Audio:

Stereo Speakers

Battery:

2-cell lithium_ion

Ports:

2 x USB 2.0,

1 x USB 3.1 Type-A,

1 x HDMI,

1 x Headphone/Speaker/Line-Out Jack,

1 x RJ-45

【Intel Celeron N4020 & 4GB RAM 64GB eMMC】Intel Celeron N4020 Dual-Core Processor (4MB Cache, Up to 2.8GHz). 4GB DDR4 Memory, 64GB eMMC. Give you the power to surf, stream, and do so much more. Edit photos and videos faster than ever, and move between programs and Windows quickly.

【15.6″ FHD Widescreen LED Display】15.6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) Widescreen LED-backlit TN Display. Intel UHD Graphics 600. 1 – USB 3.1 Gen 1 Port, 2 – USB 2.0 ports, 1 – HDMI port, 1 – Ethernet (RJ-45) Port & 1 – Combo headphone / microphone-in jack.

【Up to 10-hours of battery life & GM bundles】up to 10 hours battery life. Ghost Manta Accessories including HDMI Cable, USB extension cord and Mouse Pad.

If you also see an “Upgrade your edition of Windows” section, be careful not to click the “Go to the Store” link that appears there. Lightweight and stylish, the Aspire 1 features a 15.6” Full HD screen and 802.11ac WiFi 5 for fast connectivity and reliability that you can count on wherever you venture.

【Windows 10 S】Windows 10 in S mode is designed for security and performance, exclusively running apps from the Microsoft Store. If you want to install an app that isn’t available in the Microsoft Store, you’ll need to switch out of S mode. Switching out of S mode is one-way. If you make the switch, you won’t be able to go back to Windows 10 in S mode. There’s no charge to switch out of S mode.





