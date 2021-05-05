Android Programming for Beginners: Build in-depth, full-featured Android 9 Pie apps starting from zero programming experience, 2nd Edition



Price: points - Details)

Learn all the Java and Android skills you need to start making powerful mobile applications with practical and actionable steps

Key Features

Kick-start your Android programming career, or just have fun publishing apps to the Google Play marketplace

A first-principles introduction to Java, via Android, which means you’ll be able to start building your own applications from scratch

Learn by example and build four real-world apps and dozens of mini-apps throughout the book

Book Description

Are you trying to start a career in programming, but haven’t found the right way in? Do you have a great idea for an app, but don’t know how to make it a reality? Or maybe you’re just frustrated that in order to learn Android, you must know Java. If so, then this book is for you.

This new and expanded second edition of Android Programming for Beginners will be your companion to create Android Pie applications from scratch. We will introduce you to all the fundamental concepts of programming in an Android context, from the basics of Java to working with the Android API. All examples use the up-to-date API classes, and are created from within Android Studio, the official Android development environment that helps supercharge your application development process.

After this crash course, we’ll dive deeper into Android programming and you’ll learn how to create applications with a professional-standard UI through fragments and store your user’s data with SQLite. In addition, you’ll see how to make your apps multilingual, draw to the screen with a finger, and work with graphics, sound, and animations too.

By the end of this book, you’ll be ready to start building your own custom applications in Android and Java.

What you will learn

Master the fundamentals of coding Java for Android Pie

Install and set up your Android development environment

Build functional user interfaces with the Android Studio visual designer

Add user interaction, data captures, sound, and animation to your apps

Manage your apps’ data using the built-in Android SQLite database

Find out about the design patterns used by professionals to make top-grade applications

Build, deploy, and publish real Android applications to the Google Play marketplace

Who this book is for

This book is for you if you are completely new to Java, Android, or programming and want to make Android applications. This book also acts as a refresher for those who already have experience of using Java on Android to advance their knowledge and make fast progress through the early projects.

Table of Contents