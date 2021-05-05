2021 Newest Dell Inspiron 3000 Laptop, 15.6 HD LED-Backlit Display, Intel Celeron Processor N4020, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 128GB PCIe SSD, Online Meeting Ready, Webcam, WiFi, HDMI, Bluetooth, Win10 Home, Black



Key Features and Benefits:

【Dell Inspiron Laptop】8GB high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once; 128GB PCIe NVME M.2 Solid State Drive for ample storage space.

【Processor】Intel Celeron Processor N4020 (2 cores, 2 Threads, 4MB Cache, up to 2.8 GHz)

【Display 】15.6-inch HD (1366 x 768) Anti-Glare LED-Backlit Non-touch Display, Intel UHD Graphics with Shared Graphics Memory

【Tech Specs】802.11ac 1×1 WiFi and Bluetooth, 1 x SD Card Reader, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x Wedge-shaped lock slot, 1 x Power, 1 x HDMI 1.4b, 1 x RJ-45, 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 1 x Headphone & Microphone Audio Jack, Win10 Home

【Included in the package】Mousepad from PConline365





