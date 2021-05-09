2021 Newest Lenovo Ideapad 3 Premium Laptop, 14″ HD Display, Intel Pentium Gold 6405U 2.4 GHz, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 128GB NVMe M.2 SSD, Bluetooth 5.0, Webcam, WiFi, HDMI, Windows 10 S, Black + Oydisen Cloth



Price: $499.99 - $399.99

(as of May 09,2021 15:25:43 UTC – Details)





Oydisen Electronics sells computers with professional upgrade and customization. The manufacturer box will be opened by our engineers for customizing and testing. Defects & blemishes are significantly reduced by our in depth inspection & testing.

– 【Screen】Display: 14.0″ HD LED Backlit Anti-Glare Display, 1366 x 768, Non-touch

– 【Processor】Intel Pentium Gold 6405U 2.40GHz Dual-Core Processor, Intel UHD Graphics, Performance is similar to 7th Gen i5, 8th Gen i3 series

– 【RAM and Storage】8GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM Memory for full-power multitasking; 128GB 2242 NVMe M.2 Solid State Drive; No Optical drive

– 【Operating System & Ports】Windows 10 Home 64-bit in S mode (upgradable to Windows 10 Home for free) ; 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x Combination Audio Jack, 1 x Multi-format SD Media Card Reader; Wireless-AC and Bluetooth 5.0 Combo;





