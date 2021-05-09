CorelCAD 2021 | CAD Software | 2D Drafting, 3D Design & 3D Printing [PC/Mac Disc]



Achieve outstanding results with CorelCAD 2021, an affordable collection of powerful 2D drafting and 3D design tools, purpose-built for architecture, engineering, construction (AEC) and manufacturing professionals who demand precision. Turn visualization into realization on Windows and macOS, thanks to native .DWG file support for efficient collaboration and .STL support for productive 3D publishing. Produce high quality technical designs quicker with time-saving workflow enhancements from how you create linear and circular patterns to how you work with dynamic blocks. Quickly compare CAD files, visualize multiple options for a project, better comprehend changes made by collaborators, and more, with the new Drawing Compare tool. For smart, cost-effective computer-aided design, choose CorelCAD 2021.

Delivers control and precision with professional 2D drafting tools for creating, editing, and annotating technical designs

Transform your project sketches to 3D printing and other output in no time with intuitive 3D modeling and editing tools

Adjust to any working environment and collaborate effortlessly with full AutoCAD .DWG file format compatibility

Experience advanced performance and efficiency with the strength of a sophisticated CAD engine powered by ARES





