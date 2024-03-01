2024 Executive Handbook for the Contact Center AI Market

DUBLIN, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The “The AI-Enabled Contact Center Guide” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The AI-Enabled Contact Center Guide is designed to help contact center leaders navigate the complex, confusing, and rapidly changing AI market. The Report concentrates on the strategic, practical, and tactical application of AI in contact centers. It also reviews the underlying AI technologies and presents common use cases, benefits, and projected payback for the top systems used in contact centers.

There has never been a more exciting yet confusing time for contact centers due to the artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled technology already available and the emerging solutions and capabilities on their way to market. Contact centers are at a pivotal point. They need to change to be able to deliver a consistently outstanding and cost-effective customer experience (CX), and because of AI and automation, they have the tools to achieve these goals.

Executive handbook for the contact center AI market

This special report, The AI-Enabled Contact Center Guide, is an executive guide to help enterprise and CX leaders prepare for the next generation of customers, employees, and technology. The report provides an overview of the role and impact of AI on the departments currently known as contact centers over the next 5 to 8 years.

It presents the technology, systems, and applications that will be essential for managing these operating environments and explains how they will drive an outstanding CX and employee experience (EX) throughout the enterprise. Lastly, it provides a roadmap for how AI is expected to enhance, augment, and transform contact centers, enabling leaders to benchmark their progress on this essential journey.

The Report Includes:

Presents the contact center AI story and why these highly innovative technologies are ideal and necessary for any company that wants to deliver an outstanding CX cost-effectively

Examines the overarching CX trends and opportunities that are driving the adoption of AI in contact centers and customer service organizations

Delivers five strategies to facilitate the adoption of AI to enhance the CX

Discusses how digital channels, self-service, and changing enterprise dynamics are driving the need for AI-enabled intelligent automation to reimagine and transform how work is managed within and between departments

Explains the concept of a centralized contact center “AI hub/brain” and its critical role in orchestrating the contact center of the future

Provides an in-depth review and analysis of how AI is enhancing the top contact center systems, including their common use cases, benefits, payback, and projections for the future

Presents the vision, phases, and timeline for the adoption of AI in contact centers and discusses the steps for getting started while minimizing risk and cost

Provides a list of strategic objectives, challenges, decisions, actions, imperatives, and recommendations that all contact centers should consider as they undertake their AI journey

Includes a directory of vendors who are delivering AI innovation to market, by product category

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. The Contact Center AI Story

3. CX Overarching Trends and Opportunities

3.1 The AI Revolution

3.2 The Customer Data Opportunity

3.3 Self-Service in the Digital Age

3.4 Voice vs. Digital Channels

3.5 Changing Enterprise Dynamics

3.6 The Power of the Cloud

4. AI-Enabled Contact Center Technology, Systems, and Applications

4.1 The AI Brain

4.2 Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Platforms

4.3 Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

4.4 Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) Platform

4.5 Self-Service Solutions

4.6 Real-Time Adaptive Intelligent Routing

4.7 Intelligent Business Automation/Workflow

4.8 Workforce Management

4.9 Interaction Analytics

4.10 Analytics-Enabled Quality Management

4.11 Agent Assist

4.12 Post-Interaction Summarization

4.13 Knowledge Management

4.14 Other AI-Enabled Contact Center Solutions

5. The Outlook for AI in Contact Centers

5.1 The Contact Center AI Journey

5.2 Getting Started with AI

Appendix

Appendix A: Strategic Directions

Appendix B: Snapshot of AI-Enabled Agent-Facing Applications

Appendix C: Vendor Directory

