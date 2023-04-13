3D-printed cake made from 7 different pastes and finished by a laser

The 3D-printed cheesecake Jonathan Blutinger / Columbia Engineering

A 3D-printing lab has figured out how to automate the assembly and cooking of a seven-ingredient cheesecake – and the result doesn’t taste like a conventional dessert.

“When you bite into it, you kind of feel the flavours hit you in different waves,” says Jonathan Blutinger at Columbia University in New York. “And I think that’s a function of the layering inside of the actual structure.”





Blutinger and his colleagues grabbed seven ingredients from local grocery stores: graham crackers, peanut butter, strawberry jam, Nutella, banana puree, cherry syrup and …