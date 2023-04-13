3D-printed cake made from 7 different pastes and finished by a laser

Jimmys Post
The 3D printed cheesecake

The 3D-printed cheesecake

Jonathan Blutinger / Columbia Engineering

A 3D-printing lab has figured out how to automate the assembly and cooking of a seven-ingredient cheesecake – and the result doesn’t taste like a conventional dessert.

“When you bite into it, you kind of feel the flavours hit you in different waves,” says Jonathan Blutinger at Columbia University in New York. “And I think that’s a function of the layering inside of the actual structure.”


Blutinger and his colleagues grabbed seven ingredients from local grocery stores: graham crackers, peanut butter, strawberry jam, Nutella, banana puree, cherry syrup and …

Source link

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *