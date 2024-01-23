6K Recognized on Global Cleantech 100 for Second Year in a Row

Leader in Production of Advanced Materials for Batteries and Additive Manufacturing Singled Out for Excellence, Driven by Sustainable UniMelt Microwave Plasma Production Platform

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Further securing its leadership in sustainable production of advanced materials for batteries and additive manufacturing, 6K today announced the company is again being recognized on the 2024 Global Cleantech 100 list. This marks the second year in a row the company has been honored on the prestigious ranking.

The Global Cleantech 100 is a comprehensive showcase of the most promising private companies in the cleantech ecosystem. The report offers insight into the innovators with outstanding technologies, original business models, and bold plans to act on the ever-increasing climate and environmental crisis.

The recognition is largely driven by the success of 6K’s UniMelt® Microwave Plasma Production Platform, the market’s only fully sustainable production-scale microwave plasma process. The solution breaks new boundaries in producing metal additive manufacturing powders and battery materials via a significantly faster and cleaner process.

“When we first introduced the UniMelt platform, one of our goals was to transform manufacturing of critical materials. Our UniMelt solution takes a sustainability-first approach, replacing outdated, dirty processes with clean and efficient production – dramatically reducing production times from days to seconds at significantly lower carbon emissions than legacy processes,” said Bruce Bradshaw, Chief Marketing Officer at 6K. “We’re honored the industry experts at Cleantech Group have once again recognized 6K for our efforts in creating a more sustainable, productive planet.”

Today’s recognition builds on the company’s recent execution of a $50 million award with the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains for its PlusCAM battery material production plant in Jackson, TN. 6K Additive additionally initiated a significant investment program to expand current capacity and add to its metal processing capabilities – supported by a $23.4 million grant award for upcycling critical metals for use in key defense applications through the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Industrial Base Policy via its Manufacturing Capability Expansion and Investment Prioritization directorate.

“Companies included in the Global Cleantech 100 like 6K are industry leaders and transformers – driving positive change and at the forefront of powering global transition to a more sustainable future,” said Richard Youngman, CEO, Cleantech Group. “The Global Cleantech 100 is a recognition of the market’s positive view on their progress to date and their potential impact in building a cleaner, decarbonized world.”

This highly anticipated annual report details the complete list of companies with the most promising ideas in cleantech that are best positioned to help build a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient industrial future. Download the Global Cleantech 100 complimentary report here.

About 6K

With sustainability at its core, 6K has developed UniMelt®, a proprietary advanced microwave plasma production system, to transform engineered materials into revolutionary products that advance industries across additive manufacturing, renewable energy, aerospace, consumer electronics, and more. 6K represents 6000 degrees, both the temperature of the operation of UniMelt®, the world’s only microwave production scale plasma system, and the temperature of the sun’s surface. 6K was founded in North Andover, Massachusetts.

The 6K Energy division is focused on the production of low-cost, sustainable, and domestically produced battery material accelerating the pace of battery production and adoption of electric vehicles. The 6K Additive division specializes in sustainably sourced, AM metal powders production and reclamation, using a proprietary milling and cleaning process that ensures contamination-free, high-quality powders. For more information, visit www.6Kinc.com.

About Cleantech Group

Cleantech® Group provides research, consulting, and events to catalyze opportunities for sustainable growth powered by innovation. At every stage from initial strategy to final deals, we bring corporate change makers, investors, governments, and stakeholders from across the ecosystem the access and customized support they need to thrive in a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient future.

