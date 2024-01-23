Chargie Receives FedRAMP Authorized Designation from U.S. Government

Chargie provides leading-edge EV charging solutions for government agencies and fleets

CULVER CITY, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Chargie, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, today announced its platform has been granted Authorization to Operate (ATO) within federal government systems from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), and the designation of FedRAMP Authorized from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). This achievement marks a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to designing, installing, and operating networked level 2 and level 3 EV charging infrastructure for government agencies and fleets across the United States.

“Chargie’s relentless focus on data security and reliability for our EV charging infrastructure sets us apart,” said Scot Hester, senior vice president of service operations at Chargie. “The thorough review of our systems conducted to obtain this approval confirms our ability to meet the comprehensive standards outlined by the federal government and serve customers that require high levels of security.”

FedRAMP enables the federal government to accelerate the adoption of cloud computing by creating transparent standards and processes for security authorizations and allowing agencies to leverage security authorizations on a government-wide scale.

As part of the authorization process, Chargie completed a rigorous evaluation with a FedRAMP-accredited third-party assessment organization (3PAO), which included in-depth reviews of the solution’s data security and internal control processes. Post-authorization, Chargie will undergo continuous monitoring procedures, which include annual assessments, security training, and incident reporting.

In 2021, an Executive Order called for all federal vehicle acquisitions to be zero-emission by 2035. This transition includes 100 percent zero-emission light-duty acquisitions starting in 2027. The ability for agencies to partner with an authorized EV charging infrastructure provider is key to achieving these goals quickly and securely.

“The transition to electric vehicles will reduce carbon emissions across many critical government use cases. Reliable and secure EV charging infrastructure will power fleets, workplaces, military applications, and more,” said Chargie CEO Zach Jennings. “We’re proud to provide products and services federal, state, and local agencies can trust.”

Chargie was awarded a Blanket Purchase Agreement in 2022 from the GSA, which provides agencies with a streamlined procurement process for EV charging solutions.

To learn more, visit chargie.com or Chargie’s listing on the FedRAMP Marketplace .

About Chargie

Chargie is a leading provider of intelligent, intuitive, and reliable electric vehicle charging solutions for modern commercial buildings, multifamily communities, and the growing number of EV drivers. We design, install, manage, and operate leading-edge charging infrastructure around the country for government agencies, fleets, residential properties, office buildings, retail locations, healthcare facilities, transportation hubs, and more. Learn more at chargie.com .

