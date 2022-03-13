A 2-year subscription to Pixlr Premium is on sale for £60

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: A two-year subscription to Pixlr Premium is on sale for £60, saving you 58% on list price.

With the right editing tool, you can make a photo taken in your backyard look like a tropical holidasy. Being a talented photographer with a great eye doesn’t hurt, but mastering a photo editing app is the trick to building up a compelling social feed that people want to follow.

Sure, Photoshop is great. But, if you’re just starting out, Pixlr is a flexible browser-based photo editing suite that’s meant for beginners and pros alike. Its intuitive layout, in fact, is its claim to fame. And for a limited time, you can score two years of unlimited access to Pixlr Premium for 58% off.

Pixlr Premium gives you access to its drag-and-drop photo editor and template designer, its advanced photo editor and design maker, AI tools, design templates for online and offline projects (social media, brochures, etc.), decorative texts, icons, overlays, and thousands of other assets.

Despite its intuitive design, the advanced editing tools go way beyond one-click presets. Pixlr rivals Photoshop with its added tools like brushes, heal tool, animation, and more. You can even batch edit up to 50 images at the exact same time without the app slowing down. Create picture collages, add filters and effects, custom templates for brochures or logos, and much more.

If you get stuck on your editing journey, you’ll also have access to exclusive video tutorials that’ll show you the ropes. With a two-year subscription, you’ll also automatically have access to any updates Pixlr makes to the app during that time.

Normally, two years of access to Pixlr Premium costs £145, but for a limited time, you can shave 58% off and only pay £60.