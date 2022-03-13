NordVPN is giving away extra subscription time to celebrate its birthday

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

SAVE 67%: NordVPN is a secure service that can unblock extra content on top streaming sites like Netflix and Prime Video. A two-year subscription to NordVPN is on sale for £69.26, with up to two years of extra subscription time up for grabs.

NordVPN is turning 10, and it wants to celebrate by giving gifts to subscribers. If you subscribe to a two-year plan, you’ll get a one-month, one-year, or two-year extension automatically added for free. The process is random, but the bigger the prize, the rarer it is. You simply need to check your email to find out which gift you’ve received.

A two-year subscription to NordVPN is on sale for £69.26, saving you 67% on list price. This plan includes a generous 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can recover your cash if you’re not totally satisfied. Subscribers can connect up to six devices with the same subscription, with access to over 5,000 speedy servers located all around the world.

NordVPN is one of the most secure services out there, with plenty of advanced features for protecting your data and identity. It’s also a great option for unlocking extra content from around the world. NordVPN can unlock movies and shows on top streaming sites like Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video. All you need to do is connect to a server in another location. This bypasses geo-restrictions to provide access to bonus libraries of content.

Celebrate NordVPN’s birthday with this special deal.