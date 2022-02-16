A Party-Building Roguelike Game, Vivid Knight, Available on Google Play and the App Store from February 17th, 2022

TOKYO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Asobism Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, CEO: Tomohisa Ote) is pleased to announce that “Vivid Knight” is now available on Google Play and App Store from Thursday, February 17, 2022 JST.

Vivid Knight, the best-selling game on Steam and Nintendo Switch, is finally available on Google Play and the App Store. The game will be available in over 170 countries and regions worldwide for USD 10.99. There are no additional fees after purchasing the game.

“Vivid Knight” Official Website

https://www.asobism.co.jp/vividknight/

Vivid Knight

This is a roguelike game in which the key is party building, in which players fight by combining the abilities of their knights, who have been turned into jewels by a black witch.

The game has garnered over 1,000 reviews on Steam, with over 90%(*) of the players giving it high marks.

(*)Information as of February 7, 2022.

PRESS KIT:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1a0vGG-SYrx-zIKME0KHkf-QAKRM8jYfQ?usp=sharing

Products Information

Title Genre Platform Release Date（iOS/Android） Price(iOS、Android) Supported OS Supported Languages Number of Players Official Website Official Twitter Copyright Vivid Knight Party-building roguelike/strategy Steam、Nintendo Switch、App Store、Google Play February 17th , 2022 USD 10.99 iOS 14 or later, Android 11 or later Japanese, English, Chinese, Korean, Russian, Spanish 1 https://www.asobism.co.jp/vividknight/ https://twitter.com/VividKnight_O Ⓒ2021 Asobism Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Company Information

Company Name CEO Location URL Asobism Co., Ltd. Tomohisa Ote 4F Shin-Tokyo Bldg. 4F, 3-3-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan https://www.asobism.co.jp/

