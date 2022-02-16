Technology
A Party-Building Roguelike Game, Vivid Knight, Available on Google Play and the App Store from February 17th, 2022
February 16, 2022

TOKYO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Asobism Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, CEO: Tomohisa Ote) is pleased to announce that “Vivid Knight” is now available on Google Play and App Store from Thursday, February 17, 2022 JST.

Vivid Knight, the best-selling game on Steam and Nintendo Switch, is finally available on Google Play and the App Store. The game will be available in over 170 countries and regions worldwide for USD 10.99. There are no additional fees after purchasing the game.

“Vivid Knight” Official Website

https://www.asobism.co.jp/vividknight/

Vivid Knight

This is a roguelike game in which the key is party building, in which players fight by combining the abilities of their knights, who have been turned into jewels by a black witch.

The game has garnered over 1,000 reviews on Steam, with over 90%(*) of the players giving it high marks.

(*)Information as of February 7, 2022.

PRESS KIT:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1a0vGG-SYrx-zIKME0KHkf-QAKRM8jYfQ?usp=sharing

Apple are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc.

Google Play and the Google Play logo are trademarks of Google LLC.

Products Information

Title

Genre

Platform

Release Date（iOS/Android）

Price(iOS、Android)

Supported OS

Supported Languages

Number of Players

Official Website

Official Twitter

Copyright

Vivid Knight

Party-building roguelike/strategy

Steam、Nintendo Switch、App Store、Google Play

February 17th , 2022

USD 10.99

iOS 14 or later, Android 11 or later

Japanese, English, Chinese, Korean, Russian, Spanish

1

https://www.asobism.co.jp/vividknight/

https://twitter.com/VividKnight_O

Ⓒ2021 Asobism Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 

Company Information                                                                                        

Company Name

CEO

Location

URL

Asobism Co., Ltd.

Tomohisa Ote

4F Shin-Tokyo Bldg. 4F, 3-3-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

https://www.asobism.co.jp/

 

SOURCE Asobism

