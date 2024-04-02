Accounting Firm Withum Celebrates 50th Anniversary

PRINCETON, N.J., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Over the past 50 years, Withum has grown from a small, six-person New Jersey office to a top national firm with over 2500 team members across the United States and overseas. Withum teams have seen the rise and fall of disco, beepers, scrunchies, Y2K, Blackberry phones, moving to the cloud, the AI-craze and everything in between.

“The key to Withum’s success is—and has always been—our people,” said Pat Walsh, Managing Partner and CEO. “What sets our team apart from the rest, and the reason they stand the test of time, is that they care.”

Withum’s story began around a kitchen table in a New Jersey, Victorian home office. Its three founders came together to start something special: a professional services firm that puts its people first. The Withum team did things differently – they went viral for flashmob culture videos and added Chuck Taylors to their wardrobes before sneakers with suits were a fashion trend. Withum team members don’t adhere to the professional norms that typically restrict creativity and authenticity. Its professionals embrace innovation and entrepreneurism to always go the extra mile for their clients.

To celebrate Withum’s 50th anniversary, this year’s culture video features team members dressed for the decades, embodying its work hard/play hard culture over time since 1974. What better way is there to travel back through time than with a parody of We Didn’t Start the Fire, written and performed by one of Withum’s own Payroll Auditors?

The fiftieth milestone celebrations will continue into the summer of 2024. The Firm is also recognizing its Golden Elite Clients— clients of over 25 years—with unique gifts to honor the longstanding relationships that played a part in Withum’s success. Team members in regions across the country are celebrating with special events, like indoor go-kart racing, balloon art, bingo, putting contests, cornhole competitions and happy hours.

“Our constant goal is to be a little bit better tomorrow than we are today,” said Walsh. “We live the Withum Way – it’s a genuine authenticity to who we are. By continuing to put people at the heart of what we do, we create opportunities for our team members, our clients and our communities, ensuring that Withum’s continued success will never be just about us.”

Learn more about Withum’s rich and fun history here.

