Chargie and Ginder Development Complete Large EV Charger Installation in Southern California

Project features nearly 100 EV charging stations for apartment homes in Tulare

CULVER CITY, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Chargie, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, announced it has deployed 96 EV charging stations at a multifamily property in Tulare, California, developed by Ginder Development Corporation. The Riviera, an apartment community with 168 units and 306 parking spaces, is now equipped with state-of-the-art level 2 EV chargers for its residents and visitors.

Key features of the deployment:

Rebate – Funded : The project received funding for all 96 chargers through Southern California Edison’s Charge Ready program, which provides EV infrastructure solutions for multifamily, public sector, and commercial properties. Charge Ready is the largest utility-led electric vehicle charging program in the country.

– : The project received funding for all 96 chargers through Southern California Edison’s Charge Ready program, which provides EV infrastructure solutions for multifamily, public sector, and commercial properties. Charge Ready is the largest utility-led electric vehicle charging program in the country. Networked Design : The deployment features networked EV chargers, which allow Chargie to monitor station availability, diagnose issues quickly, troubleshoot remotely, and more.

: The deployment features networked EV chargers, which allow Chargie to monitor station availability, diagnose issues quickly, troubleshoot remotely, and more. Scalable Infrastructure: The EV charging infrastructure is designed with scalability in mind, allowing for additional EV chargers to be added as the demand for electric vehicles continues to grow.

“We pride ourselves on offering smart and efficient apartment homes that meet the needs of modern residents today,” said Giorgio Russo, vice president of operations at Ginder Development. “Chargie’s turnkey design, installation, and management of these new EV charging stations help us deliver on that promise.”

Ginder Development is a diversified real estate development, construction, and property management company based in Fresno, California. The firm specializes in several phases of project development, including financial planning, site acquisition, general contracting, and property management.

“The ability for residents to charge their EVs right at home is game-changing. It offers the convenience and reliability drivers are looking for and can be a deciding factor for those thinking about switching to an EV,” said Chargie CEO Zach Jennings. “With nearly 100 chargers installed, this project at The Riviera is a great example of a property preparing for future EV adoption.”

In addition to the design, installation, management, and maintenance of EV charging infrastructure, Chargie’s turnkey solution also includes comprehensive management of rebate, incentive, and grant funding applications for its clients.

About Chargie

Chargie is a leading provider of intelligent, intuitive, and reliable electric vehicle charging solutions for modern commercial buildings, multifamily communities, and the growing number of EV drivers. We design, install, manage, and operate leading-edge charging infrastructure around the country for residential properties, office buildings, retail locations, government agencies, fleets, healthcare facilities, transportation hubs, and more. Learn more at chargie.com .

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chargie-and-ginder-development-complete-large-ev-charger-installation-in-southern-california-302106063.html

SOURCE Chargie

