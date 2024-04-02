COUNTY EXECUTIVE ALSOBROOKS AND EMPLOY PRINCE GEORGE'S CELEBRATES AND OFFICIALLY RECOGNIZES SECOND CHANCE MONTH AT LUMINIS HEALTH, ANNOUNCES NEW PROGRAMS FOR RETURNING CITIZENS TO REDUCE RECIDIVISM AND INCREASE ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITY

LARGO, Md., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In a significant step towards boosting the local economy, promoting economic equality, and reducing crime and recidivism rates, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and Employ Prince George’s announced the launch of several programs to support returning citizens at a Second Chance Month celebration event with Luminis Health on Monday, April 1, 2024. These include the Re-entry Employment Incentive Program as well as grants for transitional housing providers and county-based non-profits that help returning citizens.

Under the Re-entry Employment Incentive Program, Prince George’s County businesses will be eligible for an annual reimbursement of up to $5,000 for every returning citizen they employed during the previous year. This incentive serves as an encouragement for businesses to actively participate in supporting the reintegration of individuals with criminal backgrounds into society.

“This is a crucial step towards building a more inclusive and equitable community,” said Alsobrooks. “By providing opportunities for returning citizens, we are not only reducing recidivism but also fostering economic growth and providing a path towards a brighter future for all residents of Prince George’s County.”

The initiative is overseen by the Prince George’s County Office of the County Executive’s first-ever Returning Citizens Affairs Division and administered by Employ Prince George’s, the County’s principal workforce development entity.

“The legislation and funding from our elected officials highlight Prince George’s County’s commitment to leaving no one behind and investing in equitable economic growth,” said Walter Simmons, President/CEO of Employ Prince George’s. “Returning citizens face numerous barriers upon re-entry, and unfortunate stereotypes often hinder their ability to secure livable wage employment. Our goal with this $5,000 incentive is to open new doors of employment for our residents and widen the doors that were already open.”

Employ Prince George’s is proud to showcase this program as a shining example of collaborative efforts between local and state government entities, putting the community’s well-being at the forefront.

This groundbreaking program was born from legislation passed by the Prince George’s County Council, with County Executive Alsobrooks allocating $500,000 to its implementation. The program received a significant boost during the 2023 Maryland General Assembly Legislative Session when Governor Wes Moore signed a bill championed by the Prince George’s County Delegation, allocating an additional $2,000,000 to the fund. This infusion of funds will sustain the program, adding $500,000 per year for the next four years, beginning in July 2024.

To be eligible for the incentive, businesses must have their vacant positions pre-qualified. Applications can be submitted through the Employ Prince George’s website at: https://www.employpg.org/employer-hiring-incentives. For questions, please contact PGCReentryIncentive@co.pg.md.us.

Prince George’s County is also accepting proposals for a transitional housing support grant program called the Returning Citizens Grant. The grant will support providers of transitional housing to returning citizens. Multiple awards will be made to transitional housing providers and up to 100,000 dollars are available through the program. Providers can apply via an online submission portal at tinyurl.com/RFP-Submissions. The deadline for proposals is Friday, April 5, 2024, at 4:00 PM.

County Executive Alsobrooks is proud to launch these programs during Second Chance Month. Second Chance Month helps highlight the importance of re-entry – particularly its importance for juveniles and young people. The County Executive kicked off Second Chance Month inside the Behavioral Health Pavilion at Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center in Lanham. The regional hospital system has hired 20 formerly incarcerated individuals through its re-entry support program.

“By partnering with Prince George’s County on its Returning Citizens Program, Luminis Health is proud to offer a fair wage and on-the-job training for individuals deserving of a second chance,” said Tori Bayless, CEO of Luminis Health. “Upholding our RISE values of Respect, Inclusion, Service and Excellence, we will welcome and treat our new team members with dignity in a fair-minded work environment while supporting them on their path to success.”

Alsobrooks also issued a call to action for more local and regional businesses to dedicate resources toward hiring returning citizens.

“People should not be condemned to poverty after making a mistake, serving time, and repaying their debt to society,” said Alsobrooks. “Our business community plays an important role in helping widen the field of available opportunities for citizens re-entering society. This contributes to the greater good and enriches businesses with unique perspectives, resilience, and dedication to second chances, thereby building stronger, more inclusive communities and a more robust economy for all.”

This year, by proclamation, the Office of the County Executive is officially recognizing Second Chance Month in Prince George’s County. Prince George’s County will host events all month long to raise awareness of re-entry programs and their potential to save lives.

Employ Prince George’s (EPG) provides workforce intelligence and solutions for the job seeker and business. EPG’s mission is to contribute to the economic vitality of Prince George’s County by providing a demand-driven system that delivers qualified workers to business and provides job seekers with opportunities for careers in high-demand/high-growth industries.

For more information, please visit employPG.org.



